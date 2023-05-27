Memes Pour In As Shubman Gill Chats With Sachin Tendulkar During GT vs MI Qualifier 2 In IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant ton in the Qualifier 2 clash of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. His 129 was his third century of the season that included 7 fours and 10 sixes respectively. Gill was named as the 'new prince of Indian cricket' after his breathtaking innings. Gill's hundred along with Mohit Sharma's five-for helped GT beat MI in this match and book a spot in the final of IPL 2023, which will be played on May 28.

Shubman chats with Tendulkar

A picture went viral on the internet during the GT vs MI contest. Gill had was spotted speaking to MI and India legend Sachin Tendulkar in the dugout. The cameraman spotted the rare moment and when the screen showed this conversation, a fan took the screenshot and shared in on social media. After putting out the photo on Twitter, memes started to pour in the replies of the tweet.

Check the best memes that came about on the Gill-Tendulkar photo:

Gill all set to win Orange Cap

After slamming his third century in IPL 2023, Gill surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis' grand total of 730 runs to win the Orange Cap. Gill, with 851 runs from 16 matches, is on top of the leading run-scorers list this season and is expected to finish on top. Gill can also smash Kohli's seven-year-old record of most runs in a single season (973 runs in 16 games) which he achieved in 2016. Kohli had completed four tons that season. Gill has 3 and if he smashes another vs CSK in IPL 2023 final, he will come at par with his idol Kohli.

CSK vs GT IPL Final: All you need to know

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT will be a mouth-watering battle. GT were the best team in the league stage of the season. CSK were the first team to qualify for the final. While CSK aim for their record-equalling fifth IPL title, GT are looking to script history with second successive win.