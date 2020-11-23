Here's what Ravi Shastri said about Virat Kohli's decision to miss three Tests during Australia tour

India coach Ravi Shastri has backed skipper Virat Kohli for making the "right decision" to fly back to India for the birth of his first child. Shashtri, however, admitted that Indian cricket team would "obviously" miss Kohli during the Test series against Australia. It is to be noted that Kohli will miss three Tests in the upcoming series against Australia as he has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This means that Kohli will play in just the opening Test of the four-match series.

"I think it's the right decision he's taking. These moments don't come time and time again. He has the opportunity, he's going back, and I think he'll be happier for that," Shastri told ABC Sport, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"If you see where India have gone in the last five-six years, there's no doubt in absolutely anyone's mind that he's the driving force and the man behind it (India's success). So he obviously would be missed. But like I say, in adversity comes opportunity. There are lot of young guys in the side and it's an opportunity for them," he added.

India and Australia are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will start on November 27 with the three-match ODI series.

The first Test is scheduled to start from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. This Test will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).