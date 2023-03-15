Highlights | LHQ vs MUL, 1st Qualifier Match PSL 2023: Multan Sultans Win By 84 Runs

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have been the two most impressive teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 this season and it is no surprise that they will face off in the Qualifier 1 on Wednesday (March 15) night for a berth in the final. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars are the defending champions while Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were the runners-up of PSL 2022, so the Qualifier 1 happens to be a replay of last year’s final.

The Qalandars have held the upper hand over the Sultans in the league stages of PSL 2023 so far. In the first match of the season, Afridi’s side defeated the Sultans by 1 run powered by Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant 66 which helped them post 175. The second win was much more convincing as the Qalandars came out on top by 21 runs. Zaman has been the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023 with 378 runs in 10 matches. Skipper Shaheen Afridi has led with the ball, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches so far.

