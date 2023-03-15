Highlights | LHQ vs MUL, 1st Qualifier Match PSL 2023: Multan Sultans Win By 84 Runs
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 1st Qualifier Match PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: The two best teams of the league are eyeing a berth in the final.
Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have been the two most impressive teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 this season and it is no surprise that they will face off in the Qualifier 1 on Wednesday (March 15) night for a berth in the final. Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars are the defending champions while Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans were the runners-up of PSL 2022, so the Qualifier 1 happens to be a replay of last year’s final.
The Qalandars have held the upper hand over the Sultans in the league stages of PSL 2023 so far. In the first match of the season, Afridi’s side defeated the Sultans by 1 run powered by Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant 66 which helped them post 175. The second win was much more convincing as the Qalandars came out on top by 21 runs. Zaman has been the leading run-scorer of PSL 2023 with 378 runs in 10 matches. Skipper Shaheen Afridi has led with the ball, claiming 14 wickets in 9 matches so far.
PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans
LIVE Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan: MUL win by 84 runs
Multan Sultans win by 84 runs. Lahore Qalandars are bowled out at 76 runs after 14.3 overs. What a dominant performance by Multan Sultans.
LAH: 76/10 (14.3 Overs)
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans LIVE score and updates: Lahore 7 down
Lahore Qalandar keep on losing wickets and it looks like this one is going Multan Sultans way now. What a performance by their bowling attack, absolutely brilliant.
LAH: 50/8 (11.2 Overs)
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans LIVE score and updates: Lahore steady themselves
Lahore Qalandars steady themselves but they need to push the runrate now as they need 120 runs in 66 balls. Billings and Talat need to get going now.
LAH: 41/4 (9 Overs)
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans LIVE score and updates: Lahore 4 down
Sam Billings and Hussain Talat in the middle as Lahore Qalandars go 4 down. Anwar Ali and Sheldon Cottrell attack the stumps for Multan Sultans, they are on top of their game at the moment.
LAH: 30/4 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: 2 down
Lahore Qalandars lose Mirza Tahir Baig 8 (9) and Abdullah Shafique 0 (2), both of them trapped by Cottrell. Multan Sultans off to a great start in their defence.
LAH: 18/2 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: MUL finish at 160
Multan Sultan finish at 160 runs after 20 overs as Kieron Pollard fired 57 runs off 34 balls. Lahore Qalandars need 161 runs to win now.
MUL: 160/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Intense contest
Kieron Pollard and Tim David eyeing to put up a respectable total for their team Multan Sultan. So far the bowling has been fine from the Lahore Qalandars as the runrate has gone down since the powerplay got over.
MUL: 134/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: All eyes on Pollard
Kieron Pollard and Tim David in the middle for Multan Sultans as they eye a big target for their side. Rizwan was trapped by Rashid Khan in 13th over of the game.
MUL: 97/3 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Lahore bounce back
Lahore Qalandars bounce back with Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf. The runrate has gone down since the two bowlers have arrived for Lahore. Can Multan Sultan push the paddle now with 9 wickets in hand and 10 overs left? Stay tuned to find out.
MUL: 70/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 MUL vs LAH: Usman Khan on fire
Usman Khan is batting on 22 off 18 balls with Rizwan 16 (10). Zaman Khan and David Wiese into the attack for Lahore Qalandars. Sultans eyeing a strong finish from the powerplay.
MUL: 43/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Action begins
Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan open the batting for Multan Sultans in the Qualifier 1 of the PSL 2023 match against Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Shah Afridi attacks the stumps for Lahore Qalandars.
MUL: 1/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Toss report
Mohammad Rizwan wins toss, Multan Sultan will bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 match.
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Toss coming up
Mohammad Rizwan and David Wiese will be coming out for toss shortly at 7:00 PM (IST). The Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned!
PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Pitch report
The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a batters paradise. All six teams who have chased in the PSL 2023 match have lost the matches so far. Spinners are most likely to help their team make the difference.
PSL 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Weather report
The playing conditions are expected to be pleasant during the Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The temperature is expected to be around 27 degree celsius.
LIVE Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, David Wiese (c), Shane Dadswell, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Zaman Khan
Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah
LHQ vs MUL: Shaheen Shah Afridi has best 'win-percentage'
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has the best 'win-percentage' as captain - 68.18 - followed by Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan - 67.64. Babar Azam has the worst winning-percentage of just 20 per cent.
_ Shaheen Afridi has the highest win percentage as captain in PSL closely followed by Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan __#CricketTwitter #PSL2023 #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/rXDb9Ejtxb
— CricWick (@CricWick) March 14, 2023
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Security concerns around match
There were major security concerns around the upcoming PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore tonight. Police officials had been busy overnight in an effort to arrest former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. However, match is expected to go ahead as scheduled.
Breaking News: There is nothing to worry about, PSL 2023 will be played as per schedule. The police & all other security forces around Zaman Park have stepped back from the operation to arrest Imran Khan due to PSL 8 playoffs completion in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. #LQvMS #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/P1uqXSmZt4
— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 15, 2023
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Haris Rauf shows his singing talents
Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf showed off his singing talents at a party organised by his franchise ahead of the PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 vs Multan Sultans. Watch Haris Rauf sing here...
_ @HarisRauf14 singing Mast Hua Song with @rashidkhan_19, @FakharZamanLive & @David_Wiese __
We missed you @sambillings in @qalandarscity_ last night _#QalandarHum pic.twitter.com/myb0hMgjcK
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 14, 2023
LHQ vs MUL: Meet Abbas Afridi, highest wicket-taker of PSL 2023
Multan Sultans bowler Abbas Afridi, who took a hat-trick in the last game, is the highest wicket-taker in PSL 2023 so far with 22 scalps in 10 matches. Here is what Abbas Afridi has to say...
Hat trick hero and Fazal Mahmood _ holder for highest wicket taker of the tournament .@iAbbasAfridi55 talks about his superb bowling performance in a game dominated by batsmen. pic.twitter.com/HT91h505A5
— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 13, 2023
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Check Dream11 Predictions
Mohammad Rizwan or Sam Billings? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Ihsanullah? Who should be your top fantasy picks for PSL 2023 Qualifier 1?
Mohammad Rizwan or Sam Billings? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Ihsanullah? Who should be your top fantasy picks for PSL 2023 Qualifier 1?
LHQ vs MUL: Lahore Qalandars throw lavish party
Lahore Qalandars threw a lavish party for their team members in Lahore ahead of the PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 against Multan Sultans tonight. Check out highlights from Lahore Qalandars party here...
Highlights of a Star-Studded Night in @qalandarscity_ pic.twitter.com/2EXvRnMtTb
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) March 14, 2023
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Check Live Streaming Details
Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Lahore on Wednesday (March 15) night.
Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 in Lahore on Wednesday (March 15) night.
LHQ vs MUL: Shan Masood breaks down his pull shot
Multan Sultans opener Shan Masood gives us a low down of his pull shot, which has been so successful in PSL 2023 so far. Masood has notched up 236 runs in 9 matches with two fifties so far.
A strong base and keeping your head forward _@shani_official breaks down how to play an effective pull shot#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray pic.twitter.com/0fG9TEvMOV
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 14, 2023
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Can Mohammad Rizwan continue golden form
Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan is the top run-getter in PSL 2023 so far with 483 runs in 10 matches, ahead of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Can Rizwan finish as the highest run-scorer in PSL this season?
Who will finish the eighth PSL season with most runs_ _#HBLPSL8 #PSL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/H3aqfJPZuJ
— CricWick (@CricWick) March 14, 2023
LHQ vs MUL: Replay of PSL 2022 final
The Qualifier 1 of PSL 2023 is a replay of last season's final in which the Lahore Qalandars trumped Multan Sultans to clinch the title. However, the Sultans had defeated the Qalandars in PSL 2022 Qualifier when the two sides last faced off in the Qualifier stage.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of PSL 2023 Qualifier 1 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans tonight.
