Highlights | MUL vs LHQ, Final Match PSL 2023 Scorecard: Lahore Qalandars Become PSL 2023 Champions, Win By 1 Run
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Final Match Pakistan Super League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shaheen Afridi's LHQ will aim to defend the title in Saturday's summit clash
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars will look to write history on Saturday night by winning their second successive PSL title. Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in a clash that is likely to go down the wire. Sultans are being led by Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is also the second top-scorer this season with 516 runs in 11 games. He is expected to go past Babar Azam (522 runs) after tonight's clash. Multan Sultans had earlier beaten Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 1, a few days back. Qalandars had to play the second Eliminator to qualify for the final.
In Eliminator 2, Qalandars beat Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets to qualify for the final. Both Qalandars and Sultans have won PSL twice. While Qalandars won their first title in 2022, Sultans tasted success for the first time in 2021. Only one team has won PSL title twice in the history of the tournament and that team is Islamabad United. Qalandars or Sultans will become the 2nd team do win the PSL title twice on Saturday.
LIVE PSL 2023 final Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Another one
Tim David 20 (16) caught by David Wiese bowled by Shaheen Afridi. Multan Sultans lose another wicket at a crucial time. Anwar Ali walks in now for the Multan Sultans.
MUL: 161/5 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 final Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: MUL need 60 in 30
Tim David and Kieron Pollard in the middle for Multan Sultans. They need 60 runs in 30 balls, Lahore Qalandars looking to get another wicket to seal the deal in this final.
MUL: 141/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 final Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Another one
Rashid Khan strikes once again! Mohammad Rizwan 34 (23) caught by Wiese. what a time to take a wicket, Lahore Qalandars are back in this contest.
MUL: 124/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Out!
Big wicket and guess who takes it? Rashid Khan removes Rilee Rossouw 52 (32) out bowled by the leggy. Lahore Qalandars finally break the partnership of Rizwan and Rossouw. Pollard walks in now.
MUL: 106/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 final Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Intense contest
It is getting intense at the moment as Rizwann 25 (14) is batting along side Rilee Rossouw 39 (21). Both batters look in fine rhythm and Lahore are desperate for a wicket at the moment. Haris Rauf brought into the attack to get the job done now.
MUL: 89/1 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 MUL vs LHQ score and updates: Multan Sultan on fire
Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan are keeping the runrate going as Lahore Qalandars eye a wicket to gain some momentum and put pressure on the opposition.
MUL: 67/1 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 MUL vs LHQ score and updates: Gone!
Usman Khan 18 (12) out bowled by Wiese. Excellent bowling from Wiese to his side the first wicket. Multan Sultans will slow down from here after losing a big wicket of Usman Khan. Lahore gain some momentum now.
MUL: 42/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE PSL 2023 Final MUL vs LHQ: Here we go!
And the action continues. Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khan get 20 runs off the first two overs in their chase of 201 runs against the Lahore Qalandars. Multan Sultans need to keep the runrate going to keep the opposition in pressure.
MUL: 24/0 (2.1 Overs)
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Mid-innings
As Shaheen Afridi runs towards the dressing room, he is greeted with a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Rizwan huddles up with his teammates to discuss their strategy after opting to bat first. Mirza Tahir Baig provided a quick start to the team's innings, but the scoring rate slowed down after Ihsanullah dismissed him with a bouncer in his first over. Fakhar Zaman also struggled to score initially, and the team's chances looked bleak until Abdullah Shafique was dropped by Pollard off his own bowling. The partnership between Fakhar and Shafique gained momentum and they reached a fifty partnership. By the end of the 11th over, they had reached 94 runs with nine wickets in hand, setting up a solid platform for the innings.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Mid-innings
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Shafique Out
Shafique's brilliant knock comes to an end as Anwar Ali strikes! The ball was full and wide of off at 127.2kph and would have been a wide if Shafique had let it go. However, he goes after it and ends up slicing it in the air. Rilee Rossouw takes a safe catch at deep backward point. Shafique departs after a top-class innings of 65 runs off 40 deliveries which included eight fours and two sixes. Anwar Ali has provided a crucial breakthrough for his team. Shafique c Rossouw b Anwar Ali 65(40) [4s-8 6s-2]
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Multan bounce back
Raza has been bowled by Khushdil! Lahore Qalandars have lost another wicket! Khushdil delivered the ball at 94.7kph and fired it in from round the wicket. The ball stayed low and Raza missed his flick, leading it to crash into the middle stump. As Raza walks off the field, he looks disheartened. The Qalandars have lost half of their team now.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Fakhar Zaman Departs
Fakhar Zaman departs after being caught by Usman Khan off the bowling of Usama Mir. The delivery, clocked at 96.7kph, was a half-tracker that Fakhar Zaman attempted to pull but ended up getting a top-edge that Usman Khan comfortably caught at deep backward square leg. Usama Mir is understandably thrilled to have broken the 57-run partnership. Fakhar Zaman's innings comes to an end after scoring 39 runs off 34 deliveries, including four boundaries and a six. He is dismissed with the bowling figures reading Usama Mir 1-0-9-1.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Mirza Baig Departs
At a lightning-fast speed of 143.9kph, Ihsanullah delivers a ball to Mirza Baig who ultimately gets caught by Khushdil. The delivery was full of pace, bounce, and proved too much for Mirza Baig who had been playing dangerously until that point. Ihsanullah's first over becomes a success story as he manages to remove Mirza Baig from the game. The ball was short and lifted well, causing Mirza Baig to prepare for a pull, but the ball ended up coming off his glove and being a simple catch for Khushdil at short third man. Ihsanullah's celebration after the dismissal was a bow and arrow pose. In the end, Mirza Baig's scorecard showed 30 runs off 18 balls, with five fours and one six before being caught by Khushdil off Ihsanullah's delivery.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Start Delayed
Alan Wilkins reports on air that the start of the final match has been postponed due to a malfunction in a couple of floodlights. Meanwhile, the players from Multan are currently warming up, as they await the start of the game. Wilkins also mentions that the lights had to be turned off temporarily to ensure the fireworks display was fully visible.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Playing XIs
Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah
Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI): Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: Toss Report
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultan in the final of Pakistan Super League 2023 Final.
PSL final 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars score and updates: MUL eye revenge
After losing the 2022 PSL final against Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans will be keen on doing the same to their opposition this year and lift the PSL 2023 trophy.
LIVE MUL vs LHQ, Final Match PSL 2023: Standings
Lahore Qalandars have won seven out of their 10 matches in the league and are currently the number 1 on the points table. Multan Sultans have won six out their 10 games with 10 points in the PSL standings, they are currently second in the table.
LIVE Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2023 final: Toss coming up shortly
Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to flip coin at 7:00 PM (IST) for the final match the PSL 2023 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. Stay tuned!
LIVE MUL vs LHQ PSL 2023 final match: Moments away
We are just moments away from the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).
LIVE PSL 2023 final score and updates: Lahore vs Multan Sultans
Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah
Lahore Qalandars – Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
MUL vs LHQ PSL Final: All you need to know
The PSL 2023 will be live on Sony LIV app in India. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST. If anyone from Lahore in Pakistan is reading this, they can check out other venue related info below.
MUL vs LHW Live Score: Fixing in PSL
A video has gone viral on the internet, in which the some twitter user is claiming that PSL is fixed. One can see and hear Shadab Khan predict Babar Azam's dismissal five days before.
LIVE Updates MUL vs LHQ: Babar vs Rizwan
Baba Azam has finished the tournament with 522 runs in 11 games, averaging 52.20. His strike rate was of 145.40. Rizwan has scored 516 runs in 11 games but the Multan Sultans captain still has final to play and just needs 7 runs to go past his Pakistan captain.
MUL vs LHQ LIVE Updates: Squads
Multan Sultans Squad: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mohammad Sarwar, Carlos Brathwaite, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Ahmed Daniyal
PSL Final LIVE Updates: Afridi's special message
After the win over Peshawar Zalmi, an ecstatic Lahore Qalandars recorded a special message for fans. Watch.
MUL vs LHQ LIVE: Lahore's key players to watch out for
From Lahore, key players will be captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf and batters like Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza. If they collectively have a good day in office, Qalandars will surely win the title.
MUL vs LHQ LIVE Updates: Final today
PSL 2023 will come to an end today with Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in the big final. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before first ball is bowled. Follow latest updates and news in our build up blog here.
LIVE PSL 2023 final Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: LAH become champions
Lahore Qalandars retain their title as they win by 1 run. What a contest, Multan Sultans would be kicking themselves losing the contest by just 1 run. This one went right down to the wire.
