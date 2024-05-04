HIGHLIGHTS, RCB vs GT Scorecard, IPL 2024: RCB Beat GT By 4 Wickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for their consecutive match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (May 4). Both teams have struggled to find form this year but in their previous encounter, RCB were on their A-game against the Titans. Led by Shubman Gill, GT suffered a 9-wicket loss against RCB.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. A superb, unbeaten knock of 84 runs from Sai Sudharshan propelled the former champions to a formidable total of 200 runs, with just three wickets down. A sensational hundred from Will Jacks and handy knocks from captain Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli handed them the victory with easy.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match Here.