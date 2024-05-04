Advertisement
HIGHLIGHTS, RCB vs GT Scorecard, IPL 2024: RCB Beat GT By 4 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT face tough test against RCB.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 04, 2024, 11:37 PM IST|Source:
Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for their consecutive match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (May 4). Both teams have struggled to find form this year but in their previous encounter, RCB were on their A-game against the Titans. Led by Shubman Gill, GT suffered a 9-wicket loss against RCB.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. A superb, unbeaten knock of 84 runs from Sai Sudharshan propelled the former champions to a formidable total of 200 runs, with just three wickets down. A sensational hundred from Will Jacks and handy knocks from captain Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli handed them the victory with easy.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match Here.

04 May 2024
22:49 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: RCB Beat GT

RCB beat GT by 4 wickets as Swapnil Singh hits a six to finish the drama. GT found themselves back in the contest but RCB did the job in the end.

RCB: 152/6 (13.4 Overs)

22:41 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB:GT Need A Hero

GT need a hero with the ball tonight. RCB have gone on the defence dealing in singles and doubles with Dinesh Karthik in the middle.

RCB: 135/6 (12.4 Overs)

22:29 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: RCB Go 5 down

RCB are five down in blink of an eye after a stellar start from the openers. GT trying their best to keep it tight but Kohli stands in the middle.

RCB: 113/5 (10.2 Overs)

22:06 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Gone!

Faf du Plessis 64 (23) caught by Shahrukh Khan bowled by Joshua Little. Finally, GT get the first wicket but the damage has been done and it is all RCB now.

RCB: 92/1 (6 Overs)

21:57 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: No Mercy From RCB

Faf du Plessis is in no mood to slow things down as he launches attack on Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar. Kohli on the other end enjoying the thrashing of GT bowlers.

RCB: 64/0 (4.1 Overs)

21:48 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: RCB Mean Business

RCB off to a flying start as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli take charge against Joshua Little with Mohit Sharma. GT in all sorts of trouble.

RCB: 34/0 (2 Overs)

21:26 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT All Out

Gujarat Titans all out for just 147 runs as RCB bowlers produce a stellar performance tonight at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

GT: 147 (19.3 Overs)

21:14 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Rashid departs

Yash Dayal with a fine delivery to dismiss Rashid Khan as GT go seven down in the first innings now. RCB all over the Gujarat Titans at the moment.

GT: 142/7 (18.2 Overs)

20:57 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Bullseye from Kohli

Virat Kohli runs out Shahrukh Khan as he goes for a quick single but is sent back from Rahul Tewatia. RCB on a roll in the field tonight.

GT: 102/5 (15 Overs)

20:35 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT Bounce Back

Gujarat Titans bounce back with David Miller and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. A steady partnership from the batters of Gujarat.

GT: 80/3 (11.3 Overs)

20:09 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Pressure on Gujarat

Gujarat Titans have tremendous pressure at the moment with David Miller and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. RCB bowlers on a roll tonight.

GT: 34/3 (7 Overs)

19:56 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Gone!

Shubman Gill caught by Vyshak bowled by Mohammed Siraj. RCB on a roll as the GT captain departs. Gujarat in all sorts of trouble now.

GT: 18/2 (5 Overs)

19:49 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Tight Start From RCB

A very tight start from RCB bowlers as GT have 10 runs from 3.3 overs bowled so far. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struggling in the middle tonight.

GT: 10/1 (3.4 Overs)

19:36 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Action Begins

Action begins as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. Just one run from the first over of RCB bowled by Chauhan.

GT: 1/0 (1.2 Overs)

19:25 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Playing 11s

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

19:02 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Toss Report

RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.

18:40 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Ready For Action

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is packed and ready for action. It is the Gujarat Titans who faced loss against RCB in their previous seeking revenge at Bengaluru's home ground.

18:02 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: RCB Need A Win

RCB need to win this fixture to keep their qualifications hopes alive. Although, it's a difficult road for them now but it is the IPL and anything can happen in this.

17:36 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Toss Timing

The toss for RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captains Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis will come out to flip the toss coin shortly.

16:36 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Kohli leading run-scorer

Virat Kohli is leading the purple cap race in the IPL 2024 season at the moment and he will look to score big tonight to get a win for his team.

15:36 PM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT Eye Revenge

In their previous encounter, a sensational hundred from Will Jacks got RCB a win by 9 wickets after a stellar start in chase by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. GT will look to take revenge tonight.

15:10 PM IST

LIVE RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Key For GT

Shubman Gill has missed the first fifteen spots for the T20 World Cup 2024 and he would surely like to make a point with his bat tonight against RCB.

14:44 PM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Playoff Hopes Alive

With back-to-back wins, RCB's playoff aspirations are rekindled, although they remain dependent on consistent performances in their remaining matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.

14:20 PM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Pitch and Weather Considerations

Despite rain forecast, the Bengaluru pitch is historically spin-friendly, posing a challenge for bowlers, while the cloudy conditions may offer assistance to swing bowlers.

13:34 PM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Du Plessis' Spin Vulnerability

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has shown susceptibility to GT's Afghan spinners, having been dismissed multiple times by Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, presenting a potential target for the Titans' bowlers.

12:30 PM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli's Titans Dominance

Kohli's stellar record against Gujarat Titans includes consistently high scores, with his lowest being 58 and an astonishing average of 151 in four innings against them.

11:33 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Powerplay Woes

GT's slow scoring rate in the powerplay, led by Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with strike rates below 140, has contributed to their team's sluggish starts, impacting their overall performance.

10:43 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Gill's Captaincy Test

Shubman Gill's captaincy debut in IPL 2024 has been overshadowed by his batting struggles, scoring just 320 runs in 10 matches, putting his leadership under scrutiny.

09:26 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Maxwell's Resurgence

Glenn Maxwell, after a stint out of the XI, returned against GT, showcasing all-round capabilities by taking a wicket and potentially benefiting from reduced batting pressure with Patidar and Jacks in form.

08:39 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Jacks' Explosive Century

Will Jacks' maiden IPL century, featuring an explosive 84 runs off 25 deliveries against Rashid Khan, propelled RCB to a commanding victory and boosted their net run rate.

 

07:37 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli's Spin Conquest

Virat Kohli's dominant performance against Gujarat Titans' spinners showcased his prowess, scoring 61 of his 70 runs against spin at a staggering strike rate of 179.41.

06:38 AM IST

RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Titans' Spin Dilemma

GT's spin trio - R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad - struggled against Kohli's onslaught, conceding over 10 runs an over, posing a significant challenge for their bowling-heavy team.

00:22 AM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and GT. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Bengaluru.

