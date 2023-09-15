Colombo Weather Highlights | IND VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rare Scenes As Match Ends Without Rain Interruption
Ind vs Ban Colombo Weather Live Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match No. 12: Follow LIVE Weather conditions updates from the India vs Bangladesh clash taking place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Ind vs Ban Colombo Weather Update LIVE: The final league game of the Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15) is a dead rubber as India have already booked their place in the final but it will be a matter of pride for the Bangladesh cricket team who could not make it after a forgetful Asia Cup campaign.
Shakib Al Hasan and co have not announced their World Cup squad as of now and this game could be their final opportunity to clear all the doubts.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue can go all guns blazing like they like to do nowadays with nothing to lose and can treat this game as warmup one for the Asia Cup 2023 final.
Check the latest news and updates on Colombo weather for the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Here.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Bangladesh win
Bangladesh have produced a shocker as they won the contest by 6 runs. It was a contest that did not get interrupted by rain.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh Colombo Weather Update
The weather was pretty for a cricket match today as there was not a single stoppage due to rain in Colombo.
LIVE Colombo Weather Update
The match is underway and it looks like the weather will not spoil the party today. India have played over 30 overs now in their chase of 266 runs.
Colombo Weather LIVE Updates: No rain in city
This is a rare game in Asia Cup Super 4 stage which has seen no rain interruption. This has been a brilliant day for cricket. Bangladesh look on top in this match as they have picked one more wicket in form of Rahul.
Colombo Weather Update: No sign of rain
There is no signs of rain at the moment. The skies stays clear as weather has been very cricket-friendly. India are currently in trouble having lost wickets of Rohit Sharma and debutant Tilak Varma.
LIVE Weather Update Colombo
The weather conditions have stayed friendly for cricket until now. The first innings is almost finished and we don't have any stoppage till now. Let's hope it stays this way only.
LIVE Weather Update Colombo
No dark clouds around in the stadium says Ravi Shashtri from the commentary box. 38 overs have gone by and it looks like we will have a fine cricket match today.
LIVE Weather Update Colombo
The weather condition in Colombo where the India vs Bangladesh clash is taking place is fine at the moment. 23 overs have gone by and it is still looking good.
LIVE IND vs BAN Weather Update
Six overs have been completed and the weather looks fine at the moment. It looks like we will have a first innings without any interupption.
LIVE Colombo Weather: Match begins
Match begins on time as Bangladesh openers walk into the middle and India ready to attack the stumps with Mohammed Shami. Rain is likely to interrupt the game again.
Colombo Weather LIVE Updates: Match To Start On Time
There is no delay with the toss for the India vs Bangladesh clash. India have won the toss and will bowl first. The match is also likely to start on time as no rain is there currently in Colombo.
Colombo Weather Update: Expect A Full Match
The weather is expected to play well today. Expect a 100-overs game with no overs lost. As per Accuweather the rain prediction for today is just 14 percent. Finally, some relief for the groundstaff.
Weather Update from Colombo LIVE: Skies Clear Ahead Of Match
The skies have cleared ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2023 match. We are expected to see a full 100-overs match.
Today Cololbo Weather
India vs Bangladesh Match in Asia Cup#BANvIND #BANvsIND #INDvBAN #INDvsBAN #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup #colomboweather pic.twitter.com/GpXvshxi6q
— Ismail Jakhar (@ismailjakhar) September 15, 2023
Colombo Weather News: Team India Preps Ahead Of Match
Team India trained a day before the Bangladesh match as rain stayed cleared. Shreya Iyer was seen training hard in the nets.
One final time before the final! _#TeamIndia are geared up for #INDvBAN _#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5ydNqDaoW2
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2023
IND vs BAN Weather LIVE: What happens is this match is washed out?
If this match is washed out, India will still play the final. A win for Bangladesh will only help them improve their ODI record vs India. The Tigers cannot qualify for the final as they don't have any points in this stage at the moment.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Weather Update: Low chance of rain
Today is India vs Bangladesh clash in Asia Cup. The chances of rain is very less today in this inconsequential match. India have already qualified for the final while Bangladesh will be taking flight for home after this match.
Colombo Weather Live Updates, IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will win Final if rain washed out match?
Team India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday. There is 80 per cent chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday.
Check out who will win the Asia Cup 2023 trophy is the final is washed out due to rain HERE.
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies on Friday morning
The weather and skies in Colombo on Friday are clear at the moment with no sign of rain. However, rain is predicted from around afternoon ahead of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. Check HERE...
Colombo weather is fine for India Vs Bangladesh game today! Any changes you expect?#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/3eRwPLqEwW
— Vimal _____ (@Vimalwa) September 15, 2023
LIVE Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: 80 per cent chance of rain in final
The weather prediction for the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday between India and Sri Lanka is not looking promising either with around 80 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. Will the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final be washed out by rain?
With the final between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Sunday, there is an 80% chance of rain in this final as well.#INDvsSL #AsiaCup23 #final #colomboweather #SriLanka #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/L9buW8EJzW
— Azaz mogal (News today digital) (@azaz_mogal) September 15, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check weather report HERE
The MET department in Colombo is predicting at least 65 per cent chance of rain on Friday afternoon ahead of India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium
Check India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Weather Report HERE.
Live Updates Colombo Weather today, IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No provision for Reserve Day
There is provision for 'Reserve Day' in the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. If the match is washed out due to rain, India and Bangladesh will get one point each. India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final.
LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: 65 per cent chance of rain around toss time
There are about 65 per cent chance of rain around toss time at 230pm IST in the afternoon in Colombo. The toss can be delayed like it was on Thursday. Will rain interrupt the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match as well?
LIVE Colombo Weather Update
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh clash weather conditions. Follow our feed for all the weather and rain updates.