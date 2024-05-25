HIGHLIGHTS, KKR Vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: KKR Clinch Third IPL Title, Beat SRH By 8 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer lead their teams in the finale.
It is all ending as we will soon have the IPL 2024 champions. It will be either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both teams have had a stellar season in this year's Indian Premier League but their can be only one champion crowned. SRH have found their mojo back under new captain Pat Cummins and so have KKR with the return of their legend Gautam Gambhir as mentor of the side.
Both teams have scored heavily throughout the season and boast strong batting line-ups. While there was no dew in Qualifier 2, teams should still be cautious of its potential impact. The conditions at Chepauk can change at any moment with weather playing it's vital role before match day or on the final day.
Follow LIVE Updates From SRH Vs KKR IPL 2024 Final Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Win
KKR have beaten SRH by 8 wickets in the final and the faces of Hyderabad players says it all. This kind of one sided contest was not expected in the final between SRH and KKR.
KKR: 114/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: SRH Clueless
SRH players are clueless at the moment as Venky Iyer runs havoc on their bowlers and KKR are on their way to their third IPL title.
KKR: 70/1 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR On Top
Kolkata Knight Riders take 20 runs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's over and they are up for an early night today. Venkatesh Iyer in a hurry to get things done in this final.
KKR: 37/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR On Fire
SRH are bowled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs in the finale of the IPL 2024 season. First Starc and then rest of the KKR bowlers followed him to restrict their opposition for a historic lowest total in an IPL final.
SRH: 113 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Gone!
Shahbaz Ahmed departs as Sunil Narine completes an easy catch. KKR are on a roll at the moment cruising to their third IPL title as SRH pin hopes on Klaasen.
SRH: 82/7 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: SRH In Deep Trouble
KKR are all over the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Aiden Markram departs and SRH are now five down in the final of IPL 2024. Russell comes in and takes a wicket straight away.
SRH: 62/5 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR Losing Grip
KKR losing grip with a steady partnership so far between Markram and Reddy. Rahul Tripathi has also walked back to the pavilion losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc.
SRH: 45/3 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 Final SRH vs KKR: Kolkata In Control
KKR in control as SRH are two down and their batters are struggling to find rhythm at the moment. Tripathi and Markram have to soak in tremendous pressure tonight.
SRH: 21/2 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Hyderabad in deep trouble
Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their openers cheaply in the final and KKR are on a roll at the moment. Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi in the middle for SRH now.
SRH: 6/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
LIVE KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Toss Report
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bat first against KKR.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Toss Coming Up
The toss for IPL 2024 final KKR vs SRH will be coming up at 7 PM (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Captains Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins will be coming out shortly.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Historic Context
Past finals indicate that teams winning previous encounters tend to dominate the final. KKR's clean slate against SRH this season could provide a psychological edge.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Analytical vs. Intuitive Captaincy
Pat Cummins emphasizes a balanced approach, combining data analytics with gut feeling, while Shreyas Iyer leverages team mentor Gautam Gambhir's strategic insights.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Key Performers
Players like Andre Russell and Heinrich Klaasen, known for their explosive performances, will be central to their teams' chances, potentially turning the tide in high-pressure moments.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Weather and Pitch Conditions
The red-soil pitch in Chennai is expected to be more batting-friendly, and while there's a slight chance of dew, weather forecasts suggest a clear day for the final.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Impact Players to Watch
KKR's Nitish Rana and SRH's Shahbaz Ahmed could be game-changers. Their roles as Impact Players might be pivotal depending on match scenarios.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Crucial Matchups
The contest will feature intriguing individual battles, such as Travis Head facing Mitchell Starc, adding layers of tactical depth to the final.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Historic Form
KKR enters the final on a winning streak, having clinched victory in their last five matches. Their bowlers have been particularly effective, taking 47 wickets in this period.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Stellar Captaincy
Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins have demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding their teams with strategic acumen and on-field bravery, setting up a captivating clash.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: High-Octane Offense
Both teams have set new benchmarks for scoring rates, consistently putting pressure on opponents with their aggressive batting styles, making this a final to remember.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates IPL 2024 Final: Unexpected Finalists
KKR and SRH, not widely tipped for success, defied the odds to reach the IPL 2024 final, showcasing resilience and skill throughout the tournament.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check head to head
In head to head record, KKR have won 18 times while Sunrisers have won nine matches. It will be interesting to see what happens in this big clash today.
KKR vs SRH IPL Final LIVE: Check Live Streaming Details
The KKR vs SRH IPL final will be played in Chennai today in extreme heat and humidity, which will challenge the players. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
KKR vs SRH LIVE: Probable 11s
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH Probable XI:Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan [Impact substitute: Shahbaz Ahmed/Umran Malik]
IPL 2024 Final KKR vs SRH LIVE: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
LIVE IPL 2024 Final SRH Vs KKR Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 final match between SRH and KKR. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Chennai.
