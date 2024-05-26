Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752435
NewsCricket
KKR VS SRH

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Check Pitch Report, Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather News, Match Timings, LIVE Streaming Details

KKR vs SRH: Here's everything you need to know about IPL 2024 final to be played in Chennai today between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Check Pitch Report, Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather News, Match Timings, LIVE Streaming Details IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH to be played today,

In the IPL 2024 final today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take each other on. KKR had finished on the top of the IPL 2024 standings with SRH behind on the secon spot. These two teams had previously met in Qualifier 1 wherein Kolkata beat Hyderabad to book a place in the final. Sunrisers had to play Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator to make it to the final. Today, KKR have a chance to become three-time champions while Sunrisers Hyderabad are hoping for their second IPL title after they won the maiden trophy in 2016.

Also Read | KKR Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Weather News

Will it rain in the IPL 2024 final today? The match is taking place in Chennai which is going to see excessive heat. The players will have to battle it out in high amount of humidity. The temperature in the day time is going to remain on higher side of the 30s but it will come down to 32 degrees or less when the match starts. The humidity however will be between 65 to 70 percentage, as per Accuweather app. There are no signs of rain though.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Pitch Report

The IPL final will be played on pitch number 4 which is a red soil wicket. At the start of May, CSK lost to Punjab on this very pitch with spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar picking 4 wickets between them in 8 overs without giving away much. The dew factor could or could not be there. The ground sees dew in some night games and does not at times.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Match Timings, LIVE Streaming Details

IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH will start at 7.30 pm IST. There will be a closing ceremony also taking place right before the final. The toss is slated to take place at 7 pm IST but may get delayed if the closing ceremony does not start in time. The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH can be watched on Jio Cinema app and website and also on Star Sports Network on TV.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA Video
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA Video
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath