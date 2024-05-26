KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Check Pitch Report, Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather News, Match Timings, LIVE Streaming Details

In the IPL 2024 final today, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take each other on. KKR had finished on the top of the IPL 2024 standings with SRH behind on the secon spot. These two teams had previously met in Qualifier 1 wherein Kolkata beat Hyderabad to book a place in the final. Sunrisers had to play Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator to make it to the final. Today, KKR have a chance to become three-time champions while Sunrisers Hyderabad are hoping for their second IPL title after they won the maiden trophy in 2016.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Weather News

Will it rain in the IPL 2024 final today? The match is taking place in Chennai which is going to see excessive heat. The players will have to battle it out in high amount of humidity. The temperature in the day time is going to remain on higher side of the 30s but it will come down to 32 degrees or less when the match starts. The humidity however will be between 65 to 70 percentage, as per Accuweather app. There are no signs of rain though.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Pitch Report

The IPL final will be played on pitch number 4 which is a red soil wicket. At the start of May, CSK lost to Punjab on this very pitch with spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar picking 4 wickets between them in 8 overs without giving away much. The dew factor could or could not be there. The ground sees dew in some night games and does not at times.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: Match Timings, LIVE Streaming Details

IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH will start at 7.30 pm IST. There will be a closing ceremony also taking place right before the final. The toss is slated to take place at 7 pm IST but may get delayed if the closing ceremony does not start in time. The IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH can be watched on Jio Cinema app and website and also on Star Sports Network on TV.