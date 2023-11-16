Highlights | SA vs AUS, World Cup 2nd Semifinal Match: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets
Australia defeated South Africa by 3 wickets to their berth in the final of 2023 World Cup.
The seocond semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia which was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was marred by rain. However, it did not stop Australia to get their finals berth as they defeat South Africa by 3 wickets.
The weather prediction for November 16, the day of the match, is not too heartening for the teams and the cricket lovers. There is prediction of 100 percent cloud cover in Kolkata while chances of rain is likely to be 25 percent.
There is a reserve day for the SA vs AUS semifinal. If the match is not completed on November 15, the game will resume from exactly the same spot on the next day, November 17. But the weather prediction is even worse on that day with chances of rain increasing to 75 percent.
Australia won the contest by 3 wickets as they chased down 213 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Australia are inching closer to the target as no sign of rain in Kolkata. The game should be over today as only a few runs left to be scored with Smith and Inglis in the middle.
RSA 212 (49.4)
AUS 174/6 (33.3)
Australia need 39 runs
There is no rain interruption in the semifinal clash between SA and Australia. The five-time champions are now 5 down with 76 still to get. The match is becoming interesting. Maxwell back to the hut.
The match hangs in balance right now in Kolkata. Australia got off to a great start but three wickets have fallen now. Maahraj just dismissed Head who struck a fifty.
Weather stays clear so far in the second innings. Rain has only interruptred once during the start of the first innings. Just 7 percent chance of rain till midnight as per weather apps.
Australia are running away with it. Travis Head and David Warner making a mockery of the South African bowling here in Kolkata. Top stuff from these two.
The rain stays clear in Kolkata. Don't think the rain is going to affect the match. Australia scoring quickly to ensure there is no need of the cut off time and the DLS to make their chances bright.
South Africa got bowled out for 212 after winning the toss and bowling first. 213 to chase. Will rain come down in the 2nd innings in Kolkata. The Accuweather app says that there is only 7 percent chance of rain from 7 pm to 11 pm. Let's hope for the best.
The rain prediction for tomorrow is also not great. There is 75 percent chance of rain tomorrow in Kolkata. It means it will rain more tomorrow than today. It will be better that the match sees a result today itself, even if it is a curtailed game.
So far so good for Australia. They had SA on the mat at 4 down for less than 40. But SA have somehow recovered to go past 200. David Miller scores a ton in the WC semifinal.
RSA 202/8 (47.1)
This is not the first time rain disturbed a knockout game for South Africa in a World Cup. Take a look at their old scenarios below.
South Africa in World Cup Semi Finals
1992 WC vs ENG
Because of rain target revised from 22 runs from 13 balls to 21 runs in 1 ball by using Most Productive Overs Method( Later changed to DLS)
1999 WC vs AUS
Scores were tied, and SA needed to score 1 run in the last 3 balls,… pic.twitter.com/n0RQeF5EiM
— Vijay Anaparthi (@VijayCricketFan) November 16, 2023
Can rain save the day for South Africa? Or will it be Australia's game like it is at the moment by the looks of it. David Miller is the last hope for the Proteas.
The conditions at the venue look fine as of now but it is Kolkata the game is being played at so we can expect rain to come again and pause the play.
The weather at Kolkata's Eden Gardens is cricket friendly at the moment but rain can comeback anytime. South Africa slowly inching back into this contest with a partnership between Klaasen and Miller.
The match has resumed but rain still remains a threat at Eden Gardens. South Africa are in a really tricky spot at the moment. Australia are hunting for wickets at the moment.
The covers are coming off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa will look to get al least 250 runs on the board to get some momentum for the second innings.
What will happen if the game today in Kolkata is washed out due to rain? Who will play the final against India? Check all scenarios below.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Who Will India Play In Final If SA Vs AUS Semi-Final Is Completely Washed Out?
The rain continues to pour down in Kolkata. The play is halted. It got very heavy by the time the players left the field. Good time for SA batters to rethink their strategy. They are 4 down for just 44 runs. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
RSA 44/4 (14)
Rain has stopped play in the second semifinal of the World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia cricket match.
The MET department predicts a 25 per cent chance of rain in Kolkata for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal betwen South Africa and Australia on Thursday.
Check Kolkata weather update for South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal HERE.
Hello and welcome to the live blog which will cover the weather in Kolkata on the day when South Africa plays Australia in the 2nd semifinal of the ODI World Cup. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.