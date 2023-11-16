Highlights | SA vs AUS, World Cup 2nd Semifinal Match: Australia Beat South Africa By 3 Wickets

The seocond semi-final of Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and Australia which was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was marred by rain. However, it did not stop Australia to get their finals berth as they defeat South Africa by 3 wickets.

The weather prediction for November 16, the day of the match, is not too heartening for the teams and the cricket lovers. There is prediction of 100 percent cloud cover in Kolkata while chances of rain is likely to be 25 percent.

There is a reserve day for the SA vs AUS semifinal. If the match is not completed on November 15, the game will resume from exactly the same spot on the next day, November 17. But the weather prediction is even worse on that day with chances of rain increasing to 75 percent.