Highlights | IND U19 vs NZ U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Cricket Scorecard: India U19 Win By 204 Runs
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 (IND U19 vs NZ U19) World Cup 2024 Super Six Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India U19 Win By 204 Runs.
India were invited to bat first after New Zealand won the toss in the Super Six clash of the ICC Under World Cup 2024. The match was played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Musheer Khan yet again scored a hundred as secured their win by 204 runs. Indian bowlers were on top of their game as they were bundled out for 81. Arshin Kulkarni smased a hundred in the last Group clash vs USA. Musheerk Khan became the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. In this Super Six match, India were expected as favourites to win and they did it in tremendous style.
Check Highlights Of India U19 vs New Zealand U19 Super Six Match Here.
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19: Fans go crazy for Musheer
Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan scored a century in the Under 19 World Cup match against New Zealand.
Brothers Of Destruction: Fans Go Crazy As Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Khan Hits Another Century In U19 World Cup 2024 For India
LIVE India vs New Zealand: IND U19 Win By 204 Runs
That is it, India under 19 beat New Zealand by 204 runs. Musheer Khan takes another wicket and India secure a dominant victory. Ewald Schreuder is the last one back to the pavilion.
NZU19: 81 (28.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: NZ 9 down
New Zealand lose Ryan Tsourgas 0 (3), he is stumped by Aravelly Avanish bowled Saumy Pandey. India on a roll in their clash against New Zealand under 19.
NZU19: 76/9 (27.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: Another one
Zac Cumming 16 (26) LBW by Saumy Pandey. India on a roll as they cruise towards dominating victory.
NZU19: 75/7 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: Gone!
Oscar Jackson 19 (38) out bowled by Musheer Khan, you just cannot keep this guy off the limelight. First he scores a cenutry and he takes a wicket for India.
NZU19: 57/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: India on top
India on top at the moment with Naman Tiwari and Musheer Khan are in the bowling attack. Zac Cumming and Oscar Jackson in the middle.
NZU19: 53/5 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: Five down
Oliver Tewatiya 7 (14) out bowled by Naman Tiwari. Zac Cumming and Oscar Jackson in the middle for New Zealand at the moment.
NZU19: 42/5 (14.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: 11 gone
11 overs gone with Naman Tiwari and Raj Limbani into the bowling attack. Oscar Jackson and Oliver Tewatiya in the middle for New Zealand at the moment.
NZU19: 34/4 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 WC Score: Another one!
James Nelson 10 (27) LBW by Saumy Pandey. India on fire at the moment with Saumy Pandey and Raj Limbani running havoc on New Zealand batting lineup.
NZU19: 22/4 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 WC Score: India on top
James Nelson and Lachlan Stackpole in the middle for New Zealand. India continue attack with Saumy Pandey and Raj Limbani.
NZU19: 13/2 (4.5 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19: Limbani on fire
Raj Limbani is on fire at the moment. Snehith Reddy 0 (4) LBW by Raj Lambani as New Zealand go two down in blink of an eye. Saumy Pandey joins Raj into the attack.
NZ: 3/2 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ U19 WC: India Post 295
India have posted a massive total of 295 runs against New Zealand under 19 team. It is Musheer Khan who is the pick of the batters today, he scored a century today which is his second of the tournament so far.
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19: 5 overs
Just five overs left for India with Musheer Khan batting on 120 off 119 balls, he has smashed 11 fours and 3 sixes so far. Mason Clarke into the attack now.
INDU19: 256/4 (45.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ U19 WC: Khan hits century
Musheer Khan completes his century in 109 balls with 10 fours and a six. What a player, what a knock from the youngster, he has now become the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
IND: 232/4 (32.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19: Gone!
Musheer Khan is on 96 off 105 with 10 fours and a six but Aravelly Avanish departs for 17 off 18 balls, caught by Thompson bowled Ryan Tsourgas.
INDU19: 219/4 (41.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19: Avanish comes in
Aravelly Avanish joins Musheer Khan in the middle as India lose their skipper Uday Saharan for 34 off 57 balls. Tewatiya takes the wicket for New Zealand.
INDU19: 204/3 (39.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Reddy comes in
Snehith Reddy into the attack for New Zealand Under 19 at the moment. Musheer Khan inches close to century.
INDU19: 201/3 (37.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: Musheer take charge
Musheer Khan takes charge, he is batting on 85 off 90 balls with 9 fours and a six so far. Snehith Reddy and Oliver Tewatiya looking for wickets at the moment.
INDU19: 190/2 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ Score: India on top
India take charge as Uday and Musheer attack Zac Cummins in his last over for the day with a six and four. New Zealand on the backfoot now.
INDU19: 179/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: Uday key for India
Uday Saharan is key for India along side Musheer Khan in the middle. Partnership goes up to 58 off 82 balls at the moment.
INDU19: 163/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: India steady now
India steady with their star players Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan controlling the contest. New Zealand in desperate search for a wicket at the moment.
INDU19: 154/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: Khan hits fifty
Musheer Khan completes his fifty, he is batting on 52 off 64 balls with 6 fours so far. Snehith Reddy and Zac Cumming continue attack for New Zealand.
INDU19: 139/2 (26.1 Overs)
LIVE INDU19 vs NZU19 Score: 22 Overs gone
22 overs gone with Musheer Khan and Uday Saharan in the middle. Snehith Reddy and Zac Cumming attack the stumps for New Zealand.
INDU19: 126/2 (22.5 Overs)
LIVE IND-U19 vs NZU19 Score: Musheer close to fifty
Musheer Khan is on 43 off 48 balls with 6 fours so far in this innings. Uday Saharan on the other end for India.
INDU19: 121/2 (20.5 Overs)
IND U19 Vs NZ U19 LIVE: Adarsh departs
Adarsh Singh has to go. He played well for his 52 runs but Zac Cummin gets better of him as Indian lose the second wicket and Uday Saharan, the skipper, comes at the crease.
INDU19 107/2 (17.4)
India Vs New Zealand U19 WC LIVE: NZ need a wicket
Cumming continues after drinks break. India tick along well. Musheer and Adarsh have batted well. Adarsh completed a brilliant fifty. He deserves it but also needs to go on and on.
INDU19 97/1 (16)
India Vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup LIVE: India in good position
Cumming and Schreuder bowling in tandem. Adarsh and Musheer have put India on top and they are looking untroubled here. New Zealand need to weave a magic from there.
INDU19 83/1 (14)
India vs NZ LIVE Updates: India going well
Adarsh Singh collects two more boundaries in the 12th over. He has entered into 40s. Is looking in fine touch. New Zealand need to break this partnership.
INDU19 75/1 (12)
India Vs New Zealand U19 WC LIVE: India on top
Musheer Khan is going well. He is the man in form. But Adarsh is the man who has taken the charge here and is batting with a lot of intensity.
INDU19 65/1 (11)
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE: Fifty-run stand comes up
Ewald Schreuder, comes into the attack. Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan are slowly building the the stand for the second wicket. Musheer collects a four in the ninth over.
INDU19 51/1 (8.5)
IND vs NZ U19 WC LIVE Updates: Musheer joins Adarsh
Musheer Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. He is the man in form. He has scored 194 runs in 3 matches so far and would like to go on and on in this game. He and Adarsh need to stitch a big partnership.
INDU19 26/0 (6)
IND vs NZ U19 LIVE: Wicket
That's the end of the innings for Arshin Kulkarni. He was lured into playing outside the off stump and he perishes trying to play a rash shot. Held at third man. India lose first wicket quite early in the game.
INDU19 28/1 (4.4)
IND vs NZ U19 World Cup LIVE Score: India off to a great start
Tsourgas continues. Has bowled well but he strays down the leg stump line every now and then. On one occasion in this over, he slants one aross and gets driven through covers. Nine off the over
INDU19 26/0 (4)
IND vs NZ U19 LIVE Score: Adarsh getting into groove
Clarke continues. Good over for India. Adarsh collects a boundary on the third ball and then quickly runs a double. He needs to keep rotating the strike and keep himself busy in order to not put extra pressure on Kulkarni.
INDU19 17/0 (3)
IND vs NZ U19 LIVE Score: Tsourgas into attack
Ryan Tsourgas, comes into the attack. Starts off with a wide down leg. Adarsh plays three dots. Got one on the legs, and could have easily flicked it for four but he missed making the connection. He is going slow. Just 2 off the over.
INDU19 10/0 (2)
IND vs NZ U19 World Cup LIVE: Match begins
Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni are at the crease. Adarsh Singh is on strike. Mason Clarke will open the attack. Mixup between the two Indian batters in the middle on couple of occasions already. Kulkarni gets one of the legs and he flicks it for four, the first of the day. 8 off the first over.
INDU19 8/0 (1) CRR: 8
IND vs NZ LIVE: National anthem time
Time for teams to sing their country's national anthems. After this, Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni will walk out to bat and open India innings. Keep following this blog for latest updates from the match.
India Vs New Zealand U19 WC LIVE: Playing 11s
New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): James Nelson, Tom Jones, Snehith Reddy, Lachlan Stackpole, Oscar Jackson(c), Oliver Tewatiya, Zac Cumming, Alex Thompson(w), Ewald Schreuder, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
U19 World Cup LIVE Updates: Toss News
New Zealand win the toss and they have opted to field first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
IND vs NZU19 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss coming up
The toss for the India vs New Zealand Under 19 World Cup is coming up in ten minutes. Uday Saharan and Oscar Jackson will come to the middle to flip the coin.
IND Under 19 vs New Zealand Under 19 LIVE: Toss coming up soon
The toss and the playing 11s of both the teams will be revealed at 1 pm. Till then, do make your fantasy teams. Take our help in predicting the best XI.
IND vs NZ U19 World Cup LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Super Six clash between India and New Zealand in the Under 10 World Cup will take place at 1 pm IST and the game starts half an hour later. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
India Under-19 vs New Zealand Under-19 Probable XIs:
India Under-19 Probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
New Zealand Under-19 Probable XI: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode (wk), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke
IND vs NZ U19 WC LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The U19 World Cup Super Six match between India and New Zealand will start at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the game.
IND U19 Vs NZ U19 LIVE Updates: Squads
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
New Zealand U19 Squad: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson(c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode(w), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke, James Nelson, Alex Thompson, Ewald Schreuder, Robbie Foulkes
India U19 vs New Zealand U19 LIVE Updates: Uday Saharan Vs Oscar Jackson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under 19 World Cup Super Six match between India and New Zealand. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.