Highlights | IND U19 vs NZ U19 World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Cricket Scorecard: India U19 Win By 204 Runs

India were invited to bat first after New Zealand won the toss in the Super Six clash of the ICC Under World Cup 2024. The match was played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Musheer Khan yet again scored a hundred as secured their win by 204 runs. Indian bowlers were on top of their game as they were bundled out for 81. Arshin Kulkarni smased a hundred in the last Group clash vs USA. Musheerk Khan became the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. In this Super Six match, India were expected as favourites to win and they did it in tremendous style.

