IND U-19 vs NZ U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today IND Vs NZ ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 At Bloemfontein, 130 PM IST, January 30

India U19 team is taking on New Zealand U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup Super Six match today. The match will be played at Mangaung Oval at Bloemfontein. A win today will take both the teams closer to the semifinals spot. Indian team is in great form, especially Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan and pacer Saumy Pandey. If you are making the fantasy team for this game, do pick them in your XI.

Oscar Jackson will be leading the New Zealand team. They are a good side and can spring up a surprise if needed. India must watch out for them. Sam Clode, Snehith Reddy are some of the top performers for the side in this World Cup and can be picked in your fantasy team. There are no major injury concerns in both the teams.

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Musheer Khan

Vice-captain: Oscar Jackson

Wicketkeepers: Aravelly Avanish, Sam Clode

Batters: Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas, Adarsh Singh

Allrounders: Musheer Khan, Oscar Jackson, Arshin Kulkarni, Snehith Reddy

Bowlers: Matt Rowe, Saumy Pandey

India Under-19 vs New Zealand Under-19 Probable XIs:

India Under-19 Probable XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

New Zealand Under-19 Probable XI: Tom Jones, Luke Watson, Snehith Reddy, Oliver Tewatiya, Oscar Jackson (c), Lachlan Stackpole, Zac Cumming, Sam Clode (wk), Matt Rowe, Ryan Tsourgas, Mason Clarke

India Under-19 vs New Zealand Full Squads:

India Under-19: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

New Zealand Under-19: Oscar Jackson (c), Mason Clarke, Sam Clode, Zac Cumming, Rahman Hekmat, Tom Jones, James Nelson, Snehith Reddy, Matt Rowe, Ewald Schreuder, Lachlan Stackpole, Oliver Tewatiya, Alex Thompson, Ryan Tsourgas, Luke Watson