Highlights | NZ Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand Win By 149 Runs
New Zealand vs Afghanistan (NZ vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand win by 149 runs.
Trending Photos
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan won the toss in Match 16 of Cricket World Cup 2023 vs New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Tom Latham's side posted 288 runs on the board and bowled out their opposition for 139 in 34.4 overs. Riding high after a surprising victory over England, Afghanistan faces New Zealand in a crucial World Cup match. New Zealand aims to maintain their undefeated streak in the tournament and secure their spot at the top of the points table. However, Afghanistan is determined to continue their remarkable performance and potentially cause another upset.
The Kiwis rely on their top-order batsmen, including Will Young, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell. They must contend with Afghanistan's spinners, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, is banking on their in-form players, including opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to counter New Zealand's pace attack.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 New Zealand vs Afghanistan.
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Phillips wins Player Of The Match
"The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong. Was really pleasing to see me and Tom go well in the middle after losing a few early. It was really good the way we batted here, especially on a dusty track here," said Glenn Phillips after winning the player of the match award.
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Latham after the win
"A pleasing start. Another great performance. We were put under pressure some times. The bowlers managed to take wickets when it was needed. We had lost three wickets in a short span of time. We thought of regrouping. They bowled fantastically well. We managed to capitalize. Glenn played a fantastic knock. The first 10 overs were superb. Mitch Santner coming in and doing his job. Pleasing all-round performance. I guess on the back of some good performances, it is pleasing. We have India and then Australia. Hopefully, the momentum will continue," said Tom Latham.
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023: New Zealand win by 149 runs
New Zealand have successfully defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs and they have been absolutely sensational today in every department of the game.
AFG: 139 (34.4 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Nine down!
Gone! Naveen 0 (1) caught by Chapman bowled by Santner. Afghanistan go nine down now. This contest looks well than over.
AFG: 139/9 (34.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Six!
Ikram Alikhil in the middle with Rashid Khan who has just dismantled a six off Mitchell Santner.
AFG: 134/6 (33 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Mohammad Nabi 7 (9) out bowled by Mitchell Santner. New Zealand are on fire at the moment as Afghanistan go six down now.
AFG: 126/6 (31 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC Score: Another one!
Rahmat Shah 36 (62) caught & bowled by Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand on a roll now as Afghanistan lose another wicket. Kiwis are in complete control of this contest.
AFG: 108/4 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Trent Boult strikes! Azmatullah Omarzai 27 (32) caught by Latham bowled by Boult. New Zealand bring their big gun out and it gives them the reward.
AFG: 99/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Afghanistan rebuild
A partnership of 39 off 60 balls has helped Afghanistan bounce back with Omarzai and Shah in the middle.
AFG: 84/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: New Zealand eye wickets
New Zealand desperate to break the partnership between Shah and Omarzai in the middle. Ravindra and Phillips are into the attack now.
AFG: 74/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC Score: 221 in 30 overs
Afghanistan need 221 runs in 30 overs to win this contest with seven wickets in hand. Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips attack the stumps for Kiwis now.
AFG: 68/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023: Ferguson & Santner attack
Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner continue the attack for New Zealand. Afghanistan in a tricky spot with Rahmat Shah and Omarzai in the middle.
AFG: 59/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC Score: Afghanistan 3 down
New Zealand in control of this contest as Afghanistan look to save some wickets now with defensive approach.
AFG: 50/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023 Score: Another one!
Shahidi departs as Mitchell Santner strikes for New Zealand. Afghanistan lose another wicket and they are in a tricky spot now.
AFG: 43/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Afghanistan in a tricky spot
Afghanistan needs to save wickets in hand at all costs at the moment. New Zealand are keen on getting wickets and putting them in a corner after two successful dismissals.
AFG: 39/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Back to back maidens
Back to back maiden overs for New Zealand from Matt Henry and Trent Boult. Mitchell Santner brought into the attack now by Tom Latham, he replaces Boult.
AFG: 28/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
Ibrahim Zadran is trapped by Trent Boult and New Zealand are on a roll in this contest. Afghanistan in tremendous pressure situation now. A very good start from the Kiwis bowlers.
AFG: 28/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs New Zealand score: Gone!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 11 (21) out bowled by Matt Henry. New Zealand finally get the early wicket they were looking for. Henry and Boult continue attack for the Kiwis.
AFG: 27/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs NZ WC Score: New Zealand eye wickets
New Zealand searching for some early wickets to get the pressure on the opposition. Afghanistan openers start steady taking a good look at the situation.
AFG: 13/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023: Chase begins
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran have opened the batting for Afghanistan. They have begin the chase of 289 runs against New Zealand. Trent Boult and Matt Henry attack the stumps for Kiwis.
AFG: 6/0 (2 Overs)
AFG Vs NZ LIVE: Afghanistan Begin Chase Of 289
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran open the innings for Afghanistan and begin the chase. Gurbaz takes strike. Trent Boult will open the attack.
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan need 289 runs
Afghanistan need 289 runs to win. New Zealand have got to a respectable total with Mark Chapman's cameo of 25 off 12 balls with 2 fours and a maximum.
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Gamechanger Naveen
Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a brilliant over in the death stage to dismiss both set batters Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. New Zealand have somehow reached the 280-mark as Mark Chapman played a brilliant cameo in the end.
NZ: 288/6 (50 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Gone!
Glenn Phillips 71 (80) cuahgt by Rashid Khan bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. Followed up by Tom Latham's wicket in the same. New Zealand go 6 down now with 2 overs left.
NZ: 257/6 (48 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: New Zealand eye 280
New Zealand eye a total touching 280 runs with Glenn Phillips taking charge in the middle for them. He is on 71 off 79 balls with 4 boundaries and 4 maximums.
NZ: 236/4 (46 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC Score: Phillips hits fifty
Glenn Phillips hits fifty, he is batting on 54 off 73 balls with 4 boundaries and 2 maximums so far. Tom Latham is alongside batting on 44 off 63 balls.
NZ: 210/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC Score: NZ eye big total
New Zealand eye big total with Tom Latham and Glenn Philips in the middle with just 8 overs left now. Phillips is inching close to his fifty at the moment.
NZ: 200/4 (42.1 Overs)
AFG vs NZ ODI World Cup LIVE: Afghanistan lose grip
Afghanistan have let New Zealand go off the hook here. The stand between Latham and Phillips go past the 70 mark. They had New Zealand on the mat at 110 for 4 but the Black Caps have done well since then.
NZ 185/4 (40)
NZ Vs AFG World Cup: Rashid Khan back on
Rashid Khan aims to bring wickets to Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi from the other end. Afghanistan need to take the control back of the game.
NZ 178/4 (38.2)
AFG vs NZ LIVE Updates: NZ continue to rebuild
Latham and Phillips have done well here and are continuing to rebuild the innings for New Zealand. Rashid Khan comes into the attack with an aim to break the stand.
NZ 169/4 (36.2)
NZ Vs AFG World Cup Live: Latham, Phillips build on
Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips have managed to forge a strong stand here. The are going at slow pace but they know that this partnership is required in order to build a big score in the end eventually.
NZ 160/4 (34.3)
NZ vs AFG LIVE: Latham on the attack
Nabi and Mujeeb continue after the drinks break. Latham has launched a counter attack as he hits Mujeeb for a boundary. New Zealand must look to score runs too while securing wickets.
NZ 153/4 (33)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE: NZ Rebuild
A small stand has come up between Phillips and Latham. Mujeeb comes back on. Nabi has been slightly on the expensive side. Shahidi wants wickets and has brought his best bowler back into the attack.
NZ 142/4 (31)
NZ Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live: New Zealand steady now
New Zealand look stready for now but they are going slow. Nabi replaces Rashid into the attack. New Zealand will need Phillips to go deep into his innings.
NZ 127/4 (28.3)
NZ Vs AFG World Cup: Latham and Phillips steady NZ
Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips look to steady New Zealand. Rashid Khan has started bowling and aims wickets. He has already got one. New Zealand need to play these middle overs cautiously.
NZ 124/4 (26.4)
NZ Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan on top
Tom Latham and Glenn Philips in the middle. New Zealand need a strong, big partnership here. But it is hard to come by as Afghanistan bowlers have taken complete control of the game.
NZ 119/4 (24.3)
NZ vs AFG LIVE: NZ Lose 2 Wickets In Quick Succession
New Zealand have lost Will Young now. An inside edge now goes to keeper and he takes a good, low catch. Umpire Wilson wanted a second look and the third umpire was satisfied by the pictures.
NZ 110/3 (21.3)
NZ Vs AFG LIVE Score: Rachin Ravindra Departs
That's the end of Rachin Ravindra. He is gone for 32 off just 41 balls. He was not looking very fluen and has paid the price of an expensive hike as Azmatullah nips it back into him to clean him up.
NZ 109/2 (20.3)
NZ Vs AFG LIVE: New Zealand go past 100
Black Caps have now gone past the 100 run mark. Rachin Ravindra is growing in confidence as Afghanistan have let the New Zealnders off the hook. They have dropped some catches already and need fielding to get better from hereon.
NZ 109/1 (20)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Young completes fifty
Will Young is batting on 54 off 59 balls with 4 fours and 3 maximums so far for New Zealand. Afghanistan keen on getting a wicket and break this partnership.
NZ: 98/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Young close to fifty
Will Young is inching close to his half-century. Naveen-ul-Haq into the attack for Afghanistan searching for wickets. New Zealand in a tricky spot at the moment.
NZ: 84/1 (16 Overs)
NZ vs AFG LIVE: Young batting well
Young is playing really well. He is the man in form and thanks to his good effort, New Zealand may not miss Williamson that much. Ravindra has settled in nicely as well.
NZ 71/1 (14.1)
NZ Vs AFG World Cup: NZ go past 50
Rachin and Young take New Zealand past the fifty mark. Mohammad Nabi has come into the attack as well and is doing a good job at keeping the batters very quiet. Naveen continues to bowl from the other end.
NZ 57/1 (12.3)
Afganistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Naveen-ul-Haq is on
First sight of Naveen-ul-Haq today as he comes into the attack. He bowled well in the last match vs England and will look to repeat the heroics vs the Black Caps. Just 1 off his first over.
NZ 43/1 (10)
AFG vs NZ LIVE: Rachin Ravindra arrives
Will Young has been joined by young Rachin Ravindra in the middle. These two now begin to stitch a new stand, for the second wicket. Farooqi continues and gives seven off the over.
NZ 41/1 (8.2)
NZ Vs AFG LIVE Updates: New Zealand Lose Devon Conway
Big wicket for Afhanistan as they get rid of dangerous Devon Conway. He hits a lovely cover drive for four off Mujeeb but two balls later, gets out LBW. Umpire wilson turned down the appeal. But Afghanistan take a successful review.
NZ 30/1 (6.3)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE: Farooqi continues
Fazalhaq Farooqi continues and bowls a tight over. Just 3 singles off the over. He is going a good job at keeping the batters quiet. Afganistan however needs to break this opening partnership soon.
NZ 26/0 (6)
AFG Vs NZ LIVE: Young attacks
Will Young shows aggression with the bat as he smashes Mujeeb for a maximum. Tossed up and Young reached to the pitch of the ball with extension of arm and lofts it for a maximum down the ground.
NZ 23/0 (5)
AFG Vs NZ World Cup LIVE: Catch dropped
Fazalhaq Farooqi, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and he is sharing the new ball with Mujeeb ur Rahman. New Zealand openers off to a slow start. Catch dropped. Young gets a second chance as slip fielder drops a simple one.
NZ 2/0 (2)
New Zealand Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Match begins
Devon Conway and Will Young are at the crease to open the innings. Conway takes the strike. Mujeeb Ur Rahman open the attack as Afghanistan start with spin.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: National Anthems soon
The teams are out for the national anthems at MA Chidambaram stadium. After the anthems, the match begins. Stay tuned for the live updates from this match.
AFG Vs NZ LIVE: Check Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
NZ Vs AFG LIVE Score: Toss News
Afghanistan win toss and opt to field first. Playing 11s coming out soon.
NZ Vs AFG LIVE: Pitch report
"It looks like a belter of a wicket. Wrist spinners might be able to get some turn and bounce. If you bowl the short ball, you can get wickets here, at Chepauk" - Sunil Gavaskar does the pitch report.
NZ Vs AFG LIVE: Toss coming up shortly
We are not fara way from the toss news. It will be interesting to see who comes out for the toss from NZ camp. Williamson or Latham.
NZ Vs NED LIVE: What is the toss time?
The toss for the New Zealand vs Netherlands match will take place 1.30 PM IST. The match will start at 2 pm. Keep watching this space for all latest udpates from the World Cup clash.
NZ Vs AFG LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
LIVE NZ vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggles against left-arm spinners
In-form Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has fallen to left-arm spinners in four out of seven innings and averages just 20 against them. Can Gurbaz tackle New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Rashid Khan on a roll in India
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has gone wicketless just three times in ODIs in India and has picked up two or more wickets in an innings seven times in 15 innings. Can Rashid continue his golden form against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai today?
LIVE NZ vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi eyes new record
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (98) is two sixes away from completing the landmark of 100 maximums in ODI matches. Can Nabi reach this landmark in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game against New Zealand in Chennai today?
Live Updates New Zealand vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks
Devon Conway or Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Trent Boult or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE NZ vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips eyes sixes record
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips (96) needs four sixes to complete 100 maximums in international cricket. Can Phillips achieve this feat in New Zealand's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Check Live streaming details
New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in match no. 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
Check when and where to watch NZ vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE NZ vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran aims for 1,000 runs in ODI
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is just 17 short of 1,000 runs in ODIs. If he gets there on Wednesday against New Zealand in match no. 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, he will be the quickest Afghanistan batter to the landmark in the format.
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb ur Rahman eye landmarks
New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is just one short of 100 wickets in ODIs, while Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman needs four wickets to reach the 100-mark in the format. Can Santner and Mujeeb achieve these feats in the New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai today?
LIVE NZ vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Young to come in for Kane Williamson
Regular skipper Kane Williamson is out injured till the end of league stages of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at least with a fractured thumb. Opener Will Young is likely to return to the side to replace Williamson for the next match against Afghanistan in Chennai today.
NZ vs AFG LIVE: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee
NZ vs AFG LIVE: Afghanistan Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad