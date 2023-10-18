NZ Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 16 in Chennai, 2PM IST, October 18

New Zealand will be going up against Afghanistan in match no. 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The Black Caps are currently in second place on the points table behind hosts India and have won all their three matches so far in the tournament.

However, the Kiwis will miss the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson – who has fractured his thumb in the last match against Bangladesh after returning to international cricket from a major knee injury. Opener Will Young, who scored a fifty against the Netherlands earlier this month in the World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad, should be coming into replace Williamson in the playing 11.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have a settled lineup after stunning defending world champions England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi last week. Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side will look to continue their giant-killing run as they take on 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up.

The two sides have faced off only twice in ODI cricket in the past and New Zealand have both those encounters so far.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 Details

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date & Time: October 18, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 16 Predicted 11

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (c, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi