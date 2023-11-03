Highlights | NZ Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Pakistan Win Via DLS Method
New Zealand vs Pakistan (NZ vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan won by 21 runs via DLS.
NZ vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss in the crucial tie of Cricket World Cup 2023 vs New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Kane Williamson and co posted a massive total of 401 runs on his return for New Zealand in place of Will Young. Pakistan won the contest by 21 runs via DLS. Pakistan replaced Usama Mir with Hasan Ali. Initially in a strong position after four consecutive wins but now struggling with injuries and three consecutive defeats, while Pakistan, with six points from seven matches, is aiming for a comeback.
New Zealand's bowlers need to regain their accuracy after conceding high totals in recent matches. Pakistan, despite a win against Bangladesh, still faces challenges with its middle-order consistency and underwhelming spinners. Babar Azam's form is a concern, and they rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Fakhar Zaman for runs. Ultimately, Pakistan hopes to exploit New Zealand's weaknesses and revive their semi-final aspirations.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023
How can Pakistan qualify for the semifinals after beating New Zealand in Bengaluru.
Cricket World Cup 2023: How Can Pakistan Qualify For Semifinals After Beating New Zealand In Rain-Hit Clash?
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Fakhar Zaman wins POTM
Fakhar Zaman won the player of the match award for his sensational knock against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was the fastest hundred scored by a Pakistan batter in World Cup history.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Game called off
Pakistan have won the contest via DLS method as the game is called off in Bengaluru due to rain. Pakistan needed 142 runs more in 93 balls but they were ahead on DLS from the first rain break.
Pakistan win by 21 runs via DLS.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Cut-off time
The cut-off time is 7:40 PM (IST) for the game as the rain continues to pour in heavy fashion at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pakistan will win this one if it stays like this.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Bad news
The rain just got heavier in Bengaluru and the fans are really sad about this. What a game of cricket we were having after New Zealand posted 401 runs on the board.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped the play once again and Pakistan are 21 runs ahead at the moment on DLS. New Zealand will surely hope to get under their belt if the game resumes.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Pakistan on top
Pakistan are on top of this contest as Babar Azam has completed his fifty and Fakhar Zaman is in fine touch even after the rain break. New Zealand in a spot of worry now.
PAK: 179/1 (24 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Play begins
Three dot balls to start for New Zealand as Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman look to gain back the momentum for their side in Bengaluru. Ish Sodhi and Boult will continue attack.
PAK: 160/1 (22 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Target reduced to 342
Pakistan have got the target reduced to 342 runs in 41 overs. The rain has certainly helped the Men in Green but the momentum is gone for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.
PAK: 160/1 (21.3 Overs)
Pakistan need 182 runs from 19.3 overs to win now
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Update
The covers are getting off now and a huge roar from the Bengaluru crowd in response of that. The match should begin soon. Still an official update to come soon.
LIVE PAK VS NZ World Cup: Still raining in Bengaluru
It is still raining in Bengaluru as we are just ten minutes close to losing some overs. The umpires are on the field with their umbrellas.
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: When will we lose overs
5:40 PM (IST) is the cut-off time until we start losing overs in this contest. Good news for Pakistan is that they are 10 runs ahead on DLS.
PAK: 160/1 (21.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Fakhar scripts history
Fakhar Zaman has hit the fastest century for Pakistan in history of the batters in World Cup. New Zealand need to find wickets if the game resumes now as soon as possible.
PAK: 160/1 (21.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play in Bengaluru and Pakistan are 10 runs ahead at the moment as per DLS. Experts believe that this is just a passing shower.
PAK: 160/1 (21.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Fakhar hits century
Fakhar Zaman hits century in just 63 balls with 9 sixes and 6 fours. What a knock from the Pakistan opener, he has caused mayhem in Bengaluru today.
PAK: 145/1 (19.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Fakhar in the mood
Fakhar Zaman is certainly in the mood to get things going for his team. Mitchell Santner with some brilliant bowling in the middle. Babar Azam on the other end is watching the battle.
PAK: 127/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE Paksitan vs New Zealand: Pakistan slowly getting close
Pakistan have crossed the 100 runs mark with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the middle. It is looking nice and steady for the Men in Green at the moment.
PAK: 110/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Sodhi comes in
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack now for New Zealand. Pakistan need to save wickets but also keep the strike-rate up and running.
PAK: 91/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Pakistan slowed down
Pakistan slowed down by New Zealand after the powerplay and it is time for a drinks break now. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are in the middle for Pakistan.
PAK: 78/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: 10 overs gone
Ten overs gone and Pakistan are in a mood to get things done as they take the attack on Mitchell Santner. Can they really chase 402 in Bengaluru?
PAK: 75/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Babar in the mood
Babar Azam looks in the mood to get the job done today as he smashes one over mid-wicket off Mitchell Santner. Pakistan with a glimmer of hope in this contest now.
PAK: 56/1 (8 Overs)
PAK vs NZ Live: Pakistan Aim To Dominate
Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman hit a boundary, two runs, a single, and a six off Boult's bowling in consecutive deliveries during the 4th over.
LIVE Score PAK 29/1 (5) CRR: 5.8 REQ: 8.29
Pakistan need 373 runs
PAK vs NZ Live: Southee Strikes
Shafique's innings comes to an end in Southee's first over as he is caught by Williamson, falling for 4 runs off 9 balls with a boundary.
LIVE Score PAK 6/1 (2) CRR: 3 REQ: 8.25
Pakistan need 396 runs
PAK vs NZ Live: Pakistan Need Good Start
Boult, Shafique managed to hit a boundary by whipping a fuller delivery into the leg-side over mid-wicket, while the rest of the deliveries included a wide, dot balls, and singles with Shafique playing with soft hands and a thick inside edge to mid-wicket.
LIVE Score PAK 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 8.1
Pakistan need 397 runs
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Start delayed
The match has been delayed by 10 minutes but the good news is that the rain has stopped and we will have the game resume at 3:20 PM likely.
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Rain in Bengaluru
Rain was expected to arrive in Bengaluru and it has come now. The venue has a good drainage system so if it stops timely we can have a full game of cricket and watch Pakistan chase 402.
PAK: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: New Zealand post 401
New Zealand have posted a massive total of 401 runs with the help of Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and other batters playing little cameous in the end. Pakistan have a big task up their sleeves in Bengaluru.
NZ: 401/6 (50 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand: Afridi comes in
Shaheen Afridi comes in to bowl a couple of overs and Pakistan have dropped another catch in this tournament. Business as usual for Phillips, he gets maximum on the last delivery.
NZ: 376/5 (48 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Out!
Mark Chapman out bowled by Wasim Jr. Pakistan get wicket number 5 but Glenn Phillips is still in the middle who can be very dangerous in the death overs.
NZ: 360/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: Can New Zealand touch 400?
New Zealand will be very disappointed if they do not touch the 400 runs mark as it will create a huge mental block for the opposition during their chase.
NZ: 343/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: GONE!
Daryl Mitchell out bowled by Haris Rauf but the damage has been done, he scored 29 off 18 balls. Glenn Phillips comes in now for New Zealand.
NZ: 330/4 (42.1 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: 10 overs left
Pakistan have a window of opportunity to bounce back in this contest after Williamson and Rachin's dismissal. However, New Zealand still have lots of batter who do some damage.
NZ: 307/3 (40 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: 12 overs left
Pakistan have 12 overs left to defend and restrict New Zealand from a total of 350 runs plus. Mitchell and Chapman are in the middle for the Kiwis.
NZ: 283/3 (38 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Gone!
Kane Williamson 95 (79) caught by Fakhar Zaman bowled by Iftikhar Ahmed. Pakistan finally break the partnership as Kane misses out on his century. New Zealand 2 down now and Daryl Mitchell comes in.
NZ: 261/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ WC 2023: Century for Rachin
Rachin Ravindra with another century in just 8 balls with 14 fours and a maximum. What a player, the first one to score 3 tons in his debut World Cup.
NZ: 246/1 (34 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK bowlers get punished
Pakistan bowlers are getting thrashed in the middle by Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand on a roll at the moment.
NZ: 236/1 (32 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand: PAK in trouble
Pakistan are in trouble as New Zealand brought up 200 runs on the board with just one wicket lost and 20 overs remaining.
NZ: 211/1 (30 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs New Zealand: NZ on top
New Zealand on top of this at moment as both Williamson and Ravindra take the charge against Pakistan bowlers.
NZ: 187/1 (28 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Fifty for Kane
Kane Williamson has completed his fifty and he is batting on 56 off 51 balls with Rachin Ravindra on the end taking the charge against Pakistan bowlers.
NZ: 173/1 (26 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Williamson near fifty
Kane Williamson is inching close to another fifty for New Zealand. What a player, what a leader he is. It doesn't look like he is returning from injury or has missed a lot of cricket.
NZ: 153/1 (24 Overs)
LIVE NZ vs PAK WC 2023: New Zealand on top
New Zealand are on top of this contest with Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson in the middle batting in brilliant rhythm. Pakistan desperate for a wicket at the moment.
NZ: 137/1 (22 Overs)
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE: Fifty for Rachin Ravindra
Brilliant fifty from Rachin Ravindra. He is in terrific form here. Williamson growing in confidence. Paksiatan on back foot as they have no answer when it comes to breaking this partnership.
NZ 125/1 (20)
PAK Vs NZ LIVE: Wasim Jr with another over
Wasim Jr consistently troubled them with his deliveries, causing close calls and near misses on the edges. He bowled a wide down the leg side and a delivery that resulted in leg byes. Despite the pressure, the batsmen managed to score a run, thanks to a straight drive. The action was intense, with both the bowler and batsmen showcasing their skills.
NZ 114/1 (18.4)
LIVE NZ Vs PAK: New Zealand go past 100
New Zealand have gone past the 100 mark. Williamson and Rachin have been excellent. Question on Babar's captaincy as Iftikhar continues but no signs of Wasim Jr. Strange decision that.
NZ 104/1 (16.2)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Williamson and Rachin Rebuild
Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra begin to rebuild the innings for New Zealand after fall of Conway and they are doing well. Iftikha Ahmed returns to the attack and gets hit for 7. Drinks taken.
NZ 97/1 (15)
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Feat for Kane
Most runs for New Zealand in World Cups
1075 - Stephen Fleming (33 inns)
1004* - Kane Williamson (24 inns)*
1002 - Ross Taylor (30 inns)
995 - Martin Guptill (27 inns)
909 - Scott Styris (22 inns)
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE: Good second spell from Hasan
Hasan Ali came in and provided the first breakthrough for Pakistan and he has bowled another good over. Started off with a wide but became more accurate later in the over and built up nice pace too.
NZ 82/1 (13)
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Hasan Ali Bags 100th ODI Wicket
Conway falls as New Zealand lose their first wicket. Hasan Ali gets his 100th ODI wicket. Slight bottom edge as Conway tried to pull and it went to keeper Rizwan who did not appeal but Hasan did and got the umpire to raise the finger.
NZ 73/1 (11.1)
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Rauf into the attack.
Pakistan make four bowlers bowl in the powerplay without any success. This is a big blow to Pakistan after opting to bowl first. New Zealand going well. Haris Rauf, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and gives away 7.
NZ 66/0 (10)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Rachin Ravindra on fire
New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra has pushed Pakistan on back foot early on in the game. Conway too looking good. Five fours each for Ravindra and Conway. And here comes one more for Ravindra. NZ on top. They go past fifty.
NZ 56/0 (8)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Pak bowlers under pressure
Hasan Ali taken off after just 2 overs and Iftikhar Ahmed replaces him. Pakistan have no genuine spinners today in this match which is a huge risk. Shaheen also being hit for runs. Pressure om Pakistan.
NZ 38/0 (6.1)
LIVE | NZ Vs PAK: Conway, Ravindra Off To Solid Start
No wickets for Pakistan in the first four overs and this is not good for them. Conway is looking solid in the middle. Ravindra too looks good. Pakistan must produce a wicket from somewhere.
NZ 22/0 (4.1)
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Slow start for Black Caps
Conway and Ravindra are cautious at the start against the new-ball bowlers in form of Shaheen and Hasan. No new ball to Wasim jr, which is surprising. Slow start for Black Caps.
NZ 6/0 (2.1)
PAK Vs NZ LIVE Score: Conway, Ravindra Open Innings
Devon Coway and Rachin Ravindra come out to open the innings for New Zealand. Shaheen Afridi to bowl the first over. Here we go.
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: National anthems
Pakistan and New Zealand come out to sing the national anthems. We will soon have the ball number 1 coming out way. Stay tuned.
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE: Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss News
Babar Azam wins toss and Pakistan will bowl first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
PAK vs NZ: Toss coming up shortly
The toss for the Pak vs NZ game is not too far away. Less than half an hour to go.
In other news, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup.
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Toss Time?
Captains Tom Latham and Babar Azam will come out for the flip of the coin at 10 am IST. The playing 11s will be announced soon after. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Mitchell on playing Pakistan
Look, we're a small country, down at the bottom of the earth, and for us it's fighting for every ball, chasing every ball to the boundary, and doing the little things that we can control. The big stuff will look after itself if we're clear on our roles, very detailed with how we go about our business... We're just very proud to represent our country and get stuck in the World Cup and you'll see that by the passion and the way the guys throw themselves around out in the field." - Daryl Mitchell.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: Are Pakistan All Players Fit To Play?
There are no injury concerns in the Pakistani setup. Don't think they will tinker with the combination that won them the last match vs Bangladesh. All players are fit to play.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE: NZ Injury Update
Mark Chapman (calf), Lockie Ferguson (achilles), Jimmy Neesham (wrist) and Kane Williamson (thumb) all trained in Bengaluru on Friday. A decision on their availability will be left until game-day and likely confirmed at the toss.
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK: Trent Boult One Wicket Away From Big Milestone
Trent Boult is just one wicket away from securing his 50th wicket in ODI World Cups, while Kane Williamson is on the cusp of reaching the 1000-run milestone in this prestigious tournament, needing just 11 more runs to achieve it.
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Head to head in World Cup
Pakistan have a good record vs NZ in World Cups. The record says that the only time Pakistan has lost to New Zealand in the last five editions of the World Cup was a heavy 110-run defeat in 2011 in Pallekele.
PAK vs NZ Live: Weather Update
According to Accuweather, the Saturday forecast doesn't look favourable, indicating a 68 per cent likelihood of daytime rain. However, there is a decrease in the chance of precipitation to 25 per cent in the evening, indicating clearer conditions as the day goes on. The temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 29 degrees, and the sky will remain fully overcast throughout the day.
PAK vs NZ Live: Milestones Waiting For Williamson and Boult
Trent Boult is just one wicket away from securing his 50th wicket in ODI World Cups, while Kane Williamson is close to reaching the 1000-run milestone in this prestigious event, needing only 11 runs.
PAK vs NZ Live: Advantage Pakistan
Pakistan's sole loss to New Zealand in the last five World Cup editions came in 2011, where they suffered a significant 110-run defeat in Pallekele.
PAK vs NZ Live: Probable Playing XI
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson/Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
PAK vs NZ Live: Full Squad
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson