Highlights | NZ Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Pakistan Win Via DLS Method

NZ vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Pakistan won the toss in the crucial tie of Cricket World Cup 2023 vs New Zealand and opted to bowl first. Kane Williamson and co posted a massive total of 401 runs on his return for New Zealand in place of Will Young. Pakistan won the contest by 21 runs via DLS. Pakistan replaced Usama Mir with Hasan Ali. Initially in a strong position after four consecutive wins but now struggling with injuries and three consecutive defeats, while Pakistan, with six points from seven matches, is aiming for a comeback.

New Zealand's bowlers need to regain their accuracy after conceding high totals in recent matches. Pakistan, despite a win against Bangladesh, still faces challenges with its middle-order consistency and underwhelming spinners. Babar Azam's form is a concern, and they rely on Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Fakhar Zaman for runs. Ultimately, Pakistan hopes to exploit New Zealand's weaknesses and revive their semi-final aspirations.