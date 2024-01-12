Highlights | NZ Vs PAK, 1st T20I Cricket Scorecard: New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 46 Runs
New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: New Zealand made 226 for 8 in 20 overs and Pakistan failed to chase their target getting all out on 180 in 18 overs.
Trending Photos
New Zealand put up 226 for 8 in 20 overs after Pakistan won the toss in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand and decided to bowl first. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the Pakistani team for the first time in international cricket and he started off with a toss win but his side lost the game. Babar Azam scored a well-crafted fifty but Pakistan were bowled out for 180 runs in 18 overs in their chase of 227 runs. Saim Ayub and Aamer Jamal were handed T20I debuts.
Haris Rauf returns to the Pakistani lineup as the Men in Green look to forget the 0-3 drubbing in the Test series vs Australia and make a big statement in the T20Is vs New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Kane Williamson have a strong squad and will start as favourites in this series.
LIVE NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar trolled
Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was trolled for his knock against New Zealand in the first T20I.
'Only Effective As Opener,' Babar Azam Trolled Even After Scoring Fifty Against New Zealand
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st T20: Mitchell wins player of the match
Daryl Mitchell, Player of the Match: You don't really know how much you need here. We tried to put the bowlers under pressure, also our bowlers bowled really well in the second innings. We know this wicket has nice pace and carry, we just played nice shots and put them under pressure. Love to play for NZ and like to perform in front of such crowd.
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st T20I: Babar Azam's knock
Babar Azam was in top form as he scored 57 off 35 balls smashing 6 fours and 2 maximums in Pakistan's chase but the middle-order failed to make an impact against New Zealand bowlers.
PAK vs NZ 1st T20I: New Zealand Win By 46 Runs
New Zealand win by 46 runs as Pakistan get all out for 180 runs in 18 overs. Babar Azam's fifty goes in vain as other Pakistan batters fail to impress today against the Kiwis.
PAK: 180 (18 overs)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Pakistan lose Azam Khan, Shaheen in quick succession
Just when it seemed Pakistan were going well in the chase, two wickets have fallen in the same over. Milne removes Azam Khan, caught by Williamson and Shaheen Afridi, caught by Conway. Aamer Jamal comes and he hits a four and six to keep the hopes alive in Pakistani camp.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 173/7 (16.2)
Pakistan need 54 runs in 22 balls
New Zealand Vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE: All Eyes On Babar Azam
All eyes will be on Babar Azam and Azam Khan as the chase is into the last phase of the match. Babar closed the 15th over by Sears with a four and six. This is what is required. They need to attack every ball from here to win this contest.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 159/5 (15.1)
Pakistan need 68 runs in 29 balls
LIVE NZ Vs PAK 1st T20I LIVE: Iftikhar gone
Tim Southee comes into the attack and strikes. He gets rid of Iftikhar who scored 24 off 17 balls. Problems now for Pakistan as two of their explosive batters now back to the hut.
Azam Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 130/4 (12.4)
Pakistan need 97 runs in 44 balls
LIVE PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam Begins To Attack After Slow Start
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking good now. At the other end, Iftikhar Ahmed is scoring quickly too. Pakistan need to attack from both the ends otherwise the target will be hard to conquer.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 119/3 (11.2)
Pakistan need 108 runs in 52 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Babar Azam gets going
Pakistan have gone past 100 mark as Babar Azam is now looking to score big runs. He hit one four of pacer Sears in the last over. Halfway into the chase and Pakistan need to increase the tempo of the innings.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 116/3 (10.3)
Pakistan need 111 runs in 57 balls
NZ vs PAK 1st T20I LIVE: What a catch by Sodhi
What a catch by Ish Sodhi off his own bowling. One-handed grab. He bowled a short tracker to Fakhar who hit to the bowler's left, Sodhi dived to the left to grab a stunner. Pakistan lose their third wicket in the chase.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 96/3 (8.2)
Pakistan need 131 runs in 70 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Sodhi comes into the attack
Ish Sodhi is into the attack as we see the first signs of spin bowling frm New Zealand. Babar is struggling and needed a move on. He cuts Sodhi for four runs although the ball was in air for some time.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 77/2 (7)
Pakistan need 150 runs in 78 balls
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Rizwan departs
That's the end of Rizwan. He danced down the ground and wanted to hit it across but the leading edge went high up and the catch was taken. Fakhar Zaman now comes in to bat at No 4 for Pakistan, joins Babar in the middle. Southee got the wicket of Rizwan.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 64/2 (6)
Pakistan need 163 runs in 84 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Babar and Rizwan get going
Brilliant from Rizwan, he is looking to attack all the balls. Babar is taking his time but he does not have all the time in the world to setttle in. He needs to ensure the required rate does not climb up.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 62/1 (5)
Pakistan need 165 runs in 90 balls
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Saim Ayub departs
That's the end of Saim Ayub. He has been run out after a great start to his T20I career. Brilliant effort from Milne to get the wicket. Babar Azam joins Rizwan in the middle.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 41/1 (3)
Pakistan need 186 runs
LIVE NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Saim Ayub Takes Pakistan Off To Fiery Start
What a start for Saim Ayub. He is off to a flier in T20Is. He is hiting sixes and fours for fun. Finishes the Southee over with a six and four.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 33/0 (2.1)
Pakistan need 194 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Pakistan off to brilliant start
Saim Ayub gets off to a terrific start in T20Is as he hits a four and six off the first over of the innings. Rizwan gets a second life as Henry drops him off his own bowling in the 2nd innings.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK 19/0 (1.3)
Pakistan need 208 runs
PAK vs NZ LIVE Score: Pakistan Need 227 Runs To Win
Tim Southe hits the last ball of the innings bowled by Rauf for a six. New Zealand finish with a massive total of 226 for 8 in 20 overs. Pakistan have a mountain to climb when we return to the chase.
NZ 226/8 (20)
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: NZ lose wickets in succession
This is top class bowling from Pakistan. Shaheen removes Milne and then Rauf gets rid of Sodhi. New Zealand already have their second best score at Eden Park. Every run is a bonus from here.
NZ 220/7 (19.3)
PAK vs NZ 1st T20I LIVE: NZ go past 200
Aamer Jamal just dropped another catch but make no mistake, this was a good effort. Shaheen removed him from that position but wonder why as this was difficult catch and Jamal gave his best there.
NZ 204/5 (18.3)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Mitchell departs
Shaheen comes into the attack and he picks a wicket off the first ball as Mitchell walks back. He made 61. Shaheen rolled his finger over the ball and the slower did the trick as Mitchell held on in the deep.
NZ 185/5 (16.3)
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Mitchell heading towards 50
Daryl Mitchell goes on and on. Abbas continues. He has been the best bowler so far for Pakistan. He is not giving room to the batters. This partnership between Mitchell and Phillips is important for NZ. Mitchell just a shot away from his fifty.
NZ 163/3 (14.3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Williamson gone
Abbas Afridi picks his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of captain Kane Williamson who hit a fifty. He played brilliantly and scored 57 off 42 balls. Glenn Phillips joins Daryl Mitchell in the middle.
NZ 131/3 (12)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Another drop catch
Pakistan, what are you doing here? After Babar Azam dropped Williamson, Iftikhar Ahmed has now dropped the catch of New Zealand captain. Kane is the cat with 9 lives today it seems as Pakistan continue to gift him lives.
NZ 99/2 (10)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Black Caps steady
Pakistan have been able to put the brakes on New Zealand innings after the wicket of Allen. Usama Mir, the leggie, comes into bowl and Haris Rauf has also been called back to bowl for a breakthrough.
NZ 72/2 (8.2)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: End of powerplay
The powerplay comes to an end. Jamal ends it well with just 5 off the over. Abbas Afridi got rid of Allen, who smashed 34 off just 15 and was looking very dangerous in the middle. Daryl Mitchell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NZ 57/2 (6.1)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Babar Azam just dropped a catch. Williamson survives. New Zealand are off to a brilliant start thanks to some poor cricket from Pakistan. Shaheen removed Devon Conway early in just thr 1st over but since then it has been just the Kiwis.
Finn Allen smashed 24 in an over off Shaheen.
NZ 50/2 (4.5)