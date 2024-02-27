Highlights, RCBW vs GGW, WPL 2024 Cricket Scorecard: RCB Win By 8 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team will face Gujarat Giants in match no.5 of the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday night. RCB have got off to a winning start against UP Warriorz and will continue to do so when they face the Gujarat franchise. In the last game, Sobhana Asha took a five-wicket haul giving away just 22 runs in her 4-wicket spell. Richa Ghosh played a sensational knock with the bat in the previous game for RCB.
The T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women is scheduled for February 27 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After suffering a defeat in their opening game against Mumbai, Gujarat Giants Women are eager to turn things around and secure a win in this upcoming match.
LIVE WPL 2024: Mandhana after victory
Smriti Mandhana | RCB captain: Really happy with the way the crowd turned out, big shoutout to them as well. There was no message, keep it simple, watch the ball and react. Me and Sophie do best when we are not thinking. Last match was more to do with the way we saw the first innings. We saw the last match here, there was something in it for the pacers. Renuka and Sophie can swing the ball, Renuka the inswinger and Sophie the outswinger, both were brilliant. S Meghana has had a good few seasons domestically and last game she was brilliant. Even today she was really calm and she can strike at a good strike-rate and anchor the innings. Lot of work has gone in the last one year on what kind of team we need. Thank the support staff and the management for this.
LIVE RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024: RCB win by 8 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket beat the Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets. What a crushing victory for Smriti Mandhana and co.
RCBW: 110/2 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024: Gone!
Smriti Mandhana 43 (27) caught and bowled by Tanuja Kanwar. RCB need 25 runs more from 62 balls with Perry and Meghana in the middle.
RCBW: 85/2 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCB vs GG: RCB on top
RCBW on top of this contest with Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana in the middle. Ashleigh Gardener and Lea Tahuhu in the middle for Gujarat Giants.
RCBW: 56/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCB vs GG: Gone!
Sophie Devine 6 (6) caught by Meghana Singh bowled by Ashleigh Gardener. Gujarat Giants finally get the first wicket but Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a very comfortable situation still.
RCBW: 45/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCB vs GG: Mandhana on fire
Smriti Mandhana on fire as she gets on 25 off 14 balls with 6 fours so far. RCB looking to finish things early at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCBW: 32/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCB vs GG: Chase begins
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine begin their chase of 108 runs. Gujarat Giants need something tremendous from their bowlers.
RCBW: 13/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2024 Score: Gujarat finish with 107
Gujarat Giants finish 107 runs on the board. A brilliant show from the RCB bowlers and a below par peformance from the Gujarat team. Smriti Mandhana and co should chase this target without any trouble.
GGW:107/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 Score: Gujarat in trouble
Gujarat Giants really in need of a miracle as they have just 81 runs on the board with close to 17 balls left in their innings.
GGW: 81/6 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs GGW Score: Brilliant from RCB
RCB bowlers are on top of their game at the moment not giving anything easy to Gujarat batters in the middle. Gardener and Hemlata struggling to find boundaries at the moment.
GGW: 70/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs GGW Score: Gone!
Big mix up between Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardener and this is not pretty for the Gujarat Giants at the moment. Royal Challengers Bangalore get two wickets in two overs.
GGW: 54/4 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs GGW Score: 10 overs left
Just ten overs left for the Gujarat Giants with Harleen Deol and Veda Krishnamurthy in the middle. RCB in control of this contest at the moment.
GGW: 44/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Harleen key for Gujarat
Harleen Deol key for the Gujarat Giants at the moment. Sophie Molineux and Elysse Perry attack the stumps for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
GGW: 41/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Gone!
Phoebe Litchfield 5 (12) stumped by Richa Ghosh bowled by Renuka Thakur Singh. Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol in the middle for Gujarat Giants.
GGW: 30/2 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Bangalore on top
Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team on top of this contest. Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Thakur Singh attack the stumps for RCBW.
GGW: 16/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Gone!
Beth Mooney 8 (7) out bowled by Renuka Singh Thakur. Wow! RCB off to a splendid start in this contest. Renuka and Sophie Devine attack the stumps for Gujarat Giants.
GGW: 12/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Action begins
Here we go, Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney open the batting for Gujarat Giants. RCBW bring in Renuka Thakur Singh to attack the stumps for them.
GGW: 5/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2024 RCB vs GG: Lineups
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.
LIVE WPL 2024: Toss Report
RCB captain Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and elect to bowl first against the Gujarat Giants.
LIVE RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team and Gujarat Giants women cricket team will lock horns today in match no.5 of the WPL 2024. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Toss at 7
The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team and Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru.
LIVE WPL 2024: Match timings
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru.
LIVE RCBW vs GGW WPL 2024: Mandhana key for RCB
Captain Smriti Mandhana will be key for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She needs to lead from the front and open the batting in style during the powerplay like she is known to.
LIVE RCBW vs GGW: RCB eye winning run
Royal Challengers Bangalore have got off to a wonderfull start and now they need to keep it together to win more games in the coming future. Mandhana and co would not like a repeat of last season where they failed very badly.
LIVE WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the WPL 2024 match no.5 between Royal Challengers Bangalore women and Gujarat Giants women cricket team. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.