HIGHLIGHTS, MI vs KKR Scorecard, IPL 2024: KKR Thrash MI By 24 Runs

LIVE Score MI vs KKR In IPL 2024: In the Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders clash, the focus is on whether Rohit Sharma can emulate Sunil Narine's impactful performances. Historically, KKR has struggled against MI at the Wankhede Stadium, with Narine being a key player in their lone victory there in 2012. Narine's recent form and dominance over Rohit Sharma add intrigue to the match. However, Rohit draws confidence from his previous century and will look to counter Narine's threat. Mitchell Starc's performance could be pivotal for KKR, aiming to break MI's dominance at Wankhede. Both teams are likely to make strategic changes in their line-ups. Jasprit Bumrah's effectiveness and Venkatesh Iyer's form are crucial for their respective teams. Statistical matchups and pitch conditions suggest a competitive encounter, with chasing being the preferred choice in Mumbai's humid conditions.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: KKR Win By 25 Runs
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 25 runs at the Wankhede Stadium since 2013 for the first time. MI could only reach 145 in 18.5 overs.
MI: 145 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: runs needed in 30 balls
51 runs needed in 30 balls for the Mumbai Indians to win this fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David in the middle.
MI: 119/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Big wicket
Hardik Pandya 1 (3) caught by Manish Pandey bowled by Andre Russell. MI in sorts of trouble at the moment as they go six down.
MI: 73/6 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: KKR On To[
KKR on top with their spin twins Narine and Chakarvarthy. MI struggling to find fours with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle.
MI: 61/3 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: SKY comes in
Suryakumar Yadav comes in the middle to join Rohit Sharma and it is Sunil Narine who will bowl the last over of the powerplay.
MI: 46/2 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Gone
Ishan Kishan 13 (7) out bowled by Mitchell Starc. KKR get the dream start but Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir look in a different mood tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.
MI: 37/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Kolkata post 169
Kolkata have posted 169 runs on the board against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. It was an innings full of ups and downs. In the end, Bumrah got his third wicket and KKR could only play 19.5 overs.
KKR: 169 (19.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Gone
Manish Pandey walks back to the pavilion but 20 runs were scored from that Hardik Pandya over. A mixup in the middle and Andre Russell loses his wicket as well.
KKR: 153/7 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Kolkata looking to push
Kolkata Knight Riders looking to push the run-rate now as they have five wickets in hand and 7 overs left to play. Pandey and Iyer have settled well in the middle now.
KKR: 109/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: Bumrah Time?
Is it time for Jasprit Bumrah to come in and show his teammates how it's done? KKR have built a partnership with Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer. MI need a wicket now.
KKR: 99/5 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Mumbai In Control
Mumbai Indians in control as KKR step off the gas to save some crucial wickets for them. 72 for the loss of five wickets with Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer in the middle.
KKR: 72/5 (9 Overs)
LIVE KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Powerplay done
Powerplay has been finished and KKR have lost four wickets with 57 runs from the first six over. Piyush Chawla comes in after the powerplay.
KKR: 57/4 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs MI: KKR In Trouble
Kolkata Knight Riders in deep trouble as skipper Shreyas Iyer departs and Thushara takes his third wicket of the day. Sunil Narine is joined by Venky Iyer now.
KKR: 33/3 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE KKR vs MI: Gone!
Philip Salt caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Thushara. KKR lose their first wicket but Raghuvanshi comes in and smashes a six over leg side.
KKR: 14/1 (1 Over)
IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against KKR at the Wankhede.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Wankhede Ready For Action
Wankhede Stadium is ready for action and it is the Mumbai Indians hosting the mighty Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai tonight. MI are in desperate need of a win this moment.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Toss Time
The toss for MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer will be coming out at the Eden Gardens shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Narine Key For KKR
Sunil Narine has been the x-factor for Kolkata Knight Riders this season and he will be key for the clash against the Mumbai Indians tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024: Pandya Needs To Perform
Hardik Pandya has been in a bad run of form recently and he needs to speak with his bat and ball quickly in this IPL 2024 season. BCCI have showed trust in him by selecting him for the World Cup as well.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs KKR: Mumbai Need A Win
Mumbai Indians (MI) need a victory to keep their qualifications hopes alive for the playoffs. KKR on the other hand are on second spot of the points table of the IPL 2024 season.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Nitish Rana's Return
Nitish Rana's imminent return from injury signaled a potential boost for Kolkata Knight Riders, strengthening their batting lineup and adding depth to their roster for future matches.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's Adaptability
Suryakumar Yadav's cautious approach against KKR's spinning duo, Narine and Chakravarthy, highlighted his adaptability and strategic batting prowess in pressure situations.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Head-to-Head Record
Mumbai Indians' dominant head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL persisted, reflecting their stronghold over the opposition despite occasional upsets.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Pitch and Conditions
The humid Mumbai weather favored chasing, with statistics indicating a preference for batting second at Wankhede Stadium in recent IPL seasons.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's Economy
Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional economy rate remained a standout feature, although his wicket-taking ability dwindled in recent matches, emphasizing his crucial role for Mumbai Indians.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Venkatesh Iyer's Form
Venkatesh Iyer's subdued performance raised concerns despite his explosive batting potential, highlighting the need for consistency in his IPL campaign.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Impact Player Strategy
Kolkata Knight Riders strategically utilized Impact Players like Sunil Narine and Mitchell Starc, adapting their lineup to exploit opponent weaknesses effectively.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Narine's Dominance
Sunil Narine's stellar performance against Mumbai Indians showcased his prowess with both bat and ball, earning him a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory.
MI vs KKR LIVE Updates: Rohit's Challenge
Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma faced a formidable challenge against left-arm quicks, struggling to maintain his usual form against them throughout the IPL.
LIVE MI vs KKR IPL 2024: Full Squad
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka