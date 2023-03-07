Highlights | DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Win By 42 Runs
Delhi Capital vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Meg Lanning’s side will look to continue winning run against Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz tonight.
It will be a battle to secure the second place early on the points table of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when Delhi Capitals Women team take on UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in match no. 5 on Tuesday (March 7). Both sides posted contrasting wins in their opening match of the WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 5).
Meg Lanning-led DC were dominant in their 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Skipper Lanning and Shafali Verma blasted fifties and put on a massive 162 runs for the opening wicket as the Capitals notched up the highest total in the league so far, tallying 223/2.
Alyssa Healy’s Warriorz, on the other hand, had to battle hard to come up with a win. The Warriorz scored more than 80 runs after the fall of their sixth wicket, including chasing down 19 runs in the final over led by fireworks from Grace Harris in a thrilling three-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz here.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: DC win by 42 runs
Delhi Capitals win by 42 runs riding on knocks by Meg Lanning 70 (42), Jemimah Rodrigues 34 (22) and Jonassen 42 (20) along with some brilliant bowling efforts as well. UP got off to a good start but in the end the target was too much for Tahlia McGrath alone who scored 90 off 50 balls.
LIVE DC vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 score and updates: Intense contest
UP need 117 runs off 42 balls to win with Devika Vaidya and Tahlia McGrath in the middle. Tara Norris and Radha Yadav look to restrict the UP batters from scoring runs for Delhi Capitals.
UPW: 96/4 (13 Overs)
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 LIVE score and updates: DC in control
Delhi Capitals with Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma in the middle at the moment. UP Warriorz need 142 runs in 61 balls as Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen search for wickets.
UPW: 69/3 (9.4 Overs)
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 LIVE score and updates: Another one
Shweta Sehrawat 1 (6) caught by Bhatia bowled by Kapp. Wow! Delhi Capitals are under control of this contest as UP lose their third wicket in the chase inside the powerplay.
UPW: 32/3 (5.4 Overs)
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 LIVE score and updates: Healy on fire
Alyssa Healy is on fire at the moment batting on 18 off 9 balls. UP Warriorz are off to a fine start in their chase 212 runs. Marizanna Kapp and Shikha Pandey into the attack for Delhi Capitals.
UPW: 23/0 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 DCW vs UP score and updates: Delhi Capitals finish at 211/4
Jess Jonassen 42 (20) and Jemimah Rodrigues 34 (22) get Delhi Capitals women to a massive total of 211 runs in 20 overs. Brilliant batting effort from the DC batters including Meg Lannings, Rodrigues and Jonassen. UP Warriorz have a big task up their sleeves. Do not go anywhere as we will return with the second innings shortly.
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: 3 overs left
Only 18 balls left now with Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle for the Delhi Capitals women team. Sphie Ecclestone and Anjali Sarvani into the attack for UP Warriorz.
DCW: 168/4 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: DC on top!
Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in the middle for DC as they eye a huge total against the UP Warriorz. So far the partnership has 29 runs off 13 balls.
DCW: 140/3 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Meg Lanning out!
Meg Lanning 70 (42) out bowled Gayakwad. Delhi Capitals lose another wicket as Lanning departs. What a time to take a wicket, she was in fine rhythm at the moment. UP Warriorz bounce back with a wicket.
DCW: 120/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023: Meg Lanning showing no mercy
Delhi Capitals have just lost a wicket but Meg Lanning is showing no mercy at the moment. She is on fire batting on 64 off 39 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues joins her in the middle.
DCW - 106/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE UP vs DC WPL 2023: Covers coming off
The covers are coming off that means the play will resume soon. Delhi Capitals will eye a target above 180 runs.
DCW - 87/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 score and updates: Rain stops play
Oh no! Rain halts play as Delhi Capitals were looking in fine rhythm during the clash. It is a slight drizzle going around but the play will resume shortly as per the reports.
DCW - 87/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE UP vs DCW WPL 2023 score and updates: Lanning hits fifty
Meg Lanning is batting on 53 off just 34 balls along with Marizanne Kapp 9 (6). Delhi Capitals in a comfortable position at the moment keeping the runrate going. UP Warriorz need to find a wicket if they want to restrict DCW from getting a challenging total.
DCW - 87/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: Lanning on fire
Meg Lanning is batting on 43 off 25 balls, she has smashed 7 boundaries and 2 maximums. Shafali Verma (17 (14) caught by Kiran Navgire bowled by McGrath.
DCW: 67/1 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 score and updates: DC off to steady start
Delhi Capitals are off to a steady start with Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning. UP Warriorz need to take a wicket before one of these batters gets going and cause problems for them.
DCW - 29/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 DC vs UP: Action begins
Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning open the batting for Delhi Capitals as Shabnim Ismail and Anjali Sarvani attack the stumps for UP Warriorz. Let's see if the UP captain took the right call to bowl first against DC.
DC-W: 7/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: All set
We are just moments away from the match beginning between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals women's team. Grace Harris has been dropped who had a stellar game against Gujarat Giants, that is a big decision.
UP v DC WPL 2023 Score and updates: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
LIVE UP vs DC WPL 2023: Toss report
Alyssa Healy wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Delhi Capitals women team.
LIVE WPL 2023 DC vs UP: Toss coming up shortly
The toss between Delhi Capitals women vs UP Warriorz in the WPL 2023 will take place at 7 pm (IST). Stay tuned!
LIVE DC vs UP WPL 2023 match score and updates: DC eye win
The Delhi franchise registered a dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs. Meg Lanning's side will look to continue their winning momentum against UP Warriorz on Tuesday (March 7).
LIVE DC vs UP WPL 2023 score and updates: Livestream details
The DC-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 match will be broadcasted live on television in India on Sports18 Network. Fans can livestream the game on JioCinema website and app as well.
WPL 2023 LIVE DC vs UP score and updates: Probable 11
Delhi Capitals Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: DC coach Lisa Keightley shares opinion
Delhi Capitals Women team assistant coach Lisa Keightley feels anyone can beat any team in WPL 2023 on their day. Hear what Keightley has to say before their game against UP Warriorz here...
DC-W vs UP-W: UP Warriorz ready to fire
UP Warriorz are aiming for their second win on the trot after their thrilling victory over Gujarat Giants on Sunday. Check glimpses from their practice session here...
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Get set for Northern derby
Match No. 5 of the WPL 2023 is being billed as the 'Northern Derby' as team from Delhi gets ready to take on side from Uttar Pradesh. Who will reign supreme in this 'Northern derby' tonight?
DC-W vs UP-W: Tara Norris inspired by Daler Mehndi song
American pacer Tara Norris took the WPL 2023 on Sunday, becoming the first bowler in the history of the league to pick up a five-wicket haul. But did you know Norris is a fan of a Daler Mehndi song. "There's a song called Tunak Tunak. The song has my name in it and it's a very nice song (laughs). It's been fantastic to be in India. The girls have been amazing. I am just trying to take it all in," Norris said after the match.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Behind the scenes in Warriorz dressing room
UP Warriorz posted a nerve-wracking three-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants in their opening match of the WPL 2023 on Sunday. Here's what skipper Alyssa Healy said in the dressing room after the win...
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: Shafali Verma's family turn up at WPL
Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma was cheered on by her family, who arrived in Mumbai from Rohtak for their opening match on Sunday against RCB Women team. Watch Shafali Verma meet her family in Mumbai here...
DC-W vs UP-W: Delhi Capitals look to hold on to 2nd spot
Mumbai Indians have been runaway leaders of the WPL 2023 so far with two wins on the trot against Gujarat Giants and RCB. Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will look replicate MI success by posting their second win of the league tonight. Who will come out on top and retain the second spot on the points table?
Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 5 here.
