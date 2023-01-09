topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
BIG BASH LEAGUE 2022-23

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 35 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HUR vs STA BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details as well as Dream11 Tips related to the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League 2022-23 match here to be played in Hobart, on Monday, January 9.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 35 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch HUR vs STA BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

The Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will play hosts to the Melbourne Stars (STA) in Match No. 35 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 at the Bellerive Oval on Monday (January 9). The home side are currently in sixth place on the points table with just six points from 8 matches with just three wins. The Stars, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table with just 2 wins in their eight matches so far.

Both Hurricanes and Stars are coming into this match on the back of losses against Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers respectively. Sam Harper’s 89 powered the Renegades to a six-wicket win over the Hurricanes. While James Vince hammered an unbeaten 91 off 59 balls to set up a six-wicket win for Sydney Sixers over the Stars.

The two sides are desperately in search of a win to turn their fortunes around in BBL-12 and keep hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs alive.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be played on January 9, Monday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will begin at 145 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Predicted 11

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Joel Paris, Wil Parker

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Joe Clarke

Batters: Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Rogers

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa

Captain: Matthew Wade

Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

Live Tv

Big Bash League 2022-23Big Bash LeagueBBLBBL-12Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne StarsHUR vs STAHUR vs STA LiveHUR vs STA Dream11Dream11Adam ZampaMatthew Wade

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?