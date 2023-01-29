Hotness Alert! Dhanashree Verma Spotted in Mini Black Dress While Coming out of a Party in Mumbai - Watch

Dhanashree Verma was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night in a hot mini black dress by shutterbugs and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The star YouTuber and Choreographer, who is married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, came out of a party and found the cameras waiting for him. A video journalist filmed her in the beautiful black dress and posted it on his Instagram handle. Dhanashree walked without the Crutches. In case you don't know, Dhanashree had broken her knee while training in a dance session. She underwent an operation and since then has been only resting her knee and has been avoiding dancing.

On Saturday, she was spotted walking easily and without any help which is a very goods news and hopefully we will see Dhanashree back to shooting music videos and making viral Dance videos on Instagram.

Check out Dhanashree Verma's viral video from a Mumbai party below:

While Dhanashree is spending good time in Mumbai, hubby Chahal is in Lucknow to play in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand. Chahal and Dhanashree met over Instagram and became friends. Soon, the friendship turned into a relationship for a long time. In December 2020, the two decided to make it official and got married.

Chahal and Dhanashree post cute photos on their Instagram. In many a Reels, Dhanashree can be seen teaching dance to Chahal, who might be a world-class spinner but when it comes to dance, he could be in the worst dancers list. Dhanashree has worked with former IPL franchise of Chahal RCB as a choreographer. She even taught some steps to former RCB captain Virat Kohli and dashing batter AB de Villiers.

When India tours abroad, Dhanashree ensures she travels with Chahal so that he does not feel home sick. She had once posted a lovely message for Chahal, saying that she would always be on his side.