'I Need Someone...,' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Failed Marriage With Wife Ayesha Mukherjee

Team India batter Shikhar Dhawan opened up about his failed marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee and confirmed that the divorce rumours are true. Dhawan and Ayesha tied the knot in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy named 'Zoravar' in 2014.

"I failed because the final decision is the person’s own. I don’t point fingers at others. I failed because I was not aware of that field," Dhawan told Sports Tak in an interview.

"The things I talk about cricket today, I wouldn't have been aware of the same 20 years back. It comes with experience."

"Right now my divorce case is going on. Tomorrow, if I want to marry again, I will be much more wiser in that field. I’ll know what kind of girl I need; someone whom I can spend my life with," he said.

"When I was 26-27 and I was continuously playing, I was not in any relationship. I used to have fun, but was never in a relationship. So, when I fell in love, I couldn’t see the red flags. But today, if I fall in love, I will be able to see those red flags. So, if I see those red flags, I will walk out. If not, I will carry on," he added.

"Youngsters, when they get into relationships, they need to experience it. That’s important. They should not take an emotional decision in haste and get married," he said.

Coming to cricket, Dhawan last played for India in December 2022 as amid the rise of young talents, the selectors have set the veteran opener aside. The rise of Shubman Gill has caused Dhawan lose his place in the playing eleven for Rohit Sharma's Team India.

Explaining the situation in the same interview, Dhawan said, "I feel the way Shubman is (playing at the moment). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn't."