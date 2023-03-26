IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner Grooves On 'Calm Down' Song, Wife Candice Reacts - Watch

Australia cricketer David Warner loves to dance on Bollywood songs and he even likes to post videos from the movies with his face edited in them. His Instagram handle is full of super cute dance videos related to Bollywood dialogues and songs. This time, the Delhi Capitals captain was seen grooving on the trending song "Calm Down" in a DC jersey ahead of the IPL 2023. The video of Warner shaking a leg on the famous song went viral within hours of its upload time.

Watch the video here:

David's wife Candice Warner commented on the post with a hilarious reaction emoji asking the cricketer, "Why don't you dance like this for me?". (Big Blow To RCB As THIS Batter Likely To Miss First Half Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury)

Warner is set to lead the Delhi franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League season in absence of permanent captain Rishabh Pant who is ruled out of the competition following his horrific car accident last year. (IPL 2023: Ex-RCB Batter Chris Gayle Recounts Beating Virat Kohli In Orange Cap Race - Read Here)

Clearly, Pant is a major factor for the Delhi Capitals and his absence will surely be felt in the upcoming IPL 2023. However, DC should now focus on the remaining stars they have like captain David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel and many more. Even one of these three names can change the individually if they get going in the right momentum and that is what DC coaching staff would be hoping for.

IPL 2023 DC Squad

Rishabh Pant, Philip Salt, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma.