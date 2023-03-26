topStoriesenglish2588044
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner Grooves On 'Calm Down' Song, Wife Candice Reacts - Watch

IPL 2023: Watch the video of Delhi Capitals captain David Warner dancing to famous song "Calm Down" below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023: DC Captain David Warner Grooves On 'Calm Down' Song, Wife Candice Reacts - Watch

Australia cricketer David Warner loves to dance on Bollywood songs and he even likes to post videos from the movies with his face edited in them. His Instagram handle is full of super cute dance videos related to Bollywood dialogues and songs. This time, the Delhi Capitals captain was seen grooving on the trending song "Calm Down" in a DC jersey ahead of the IPL 2023. The video of Warner shaking a leg on the famous song went viral within hours of its upload time.

Watch the video here:

David's wife Candice Warner commented on the post with a hilarious reaction emoji asking the cricketer, "Why don't you dance like this for me?". (Big Blow To RCB As THIS Batter Likely To Miss First Half Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury)

Warner is set to lead the Delhi franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League season in absence of permanent captain Rishabh Pant who is ruled out of the competition following his horrific car accident last year. (IPL 2023: Ex-RCB Batter Chris Gayle Recounts Beating Virat Kohli In Orange Cap Race - Read Here)

Clearly, Pant is a major factor for the Delhi Capitals and his absence will surely be felt in the upcoming IPL 2023. However, DC should now focus on the remaining stars they have like captain David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel and many more. Even one of these three names can change the individually if they get going in the right momentum and that is what DC coaching staff would be hoping for.

IPL 2023 DC Squad

Rishabh Pant, Philip Salt, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Ishant Sharma.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'