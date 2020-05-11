हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC

ICC asks followers to name all-time favourite fast-bowling pair; Twitterati picks Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis

While majority of them went for Pakistan duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, the pair Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was among the favourite Indian fast-bowling duo.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

At a time when all the cricketing activities around the world are at halt, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping its fans entertained these days by coming up with unique ways, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or raising some questions for its followers.

On Monday, the world’s cricket governing body once again took to its official Twitter handle and asked its followers to name their favourite fast-bowling pair of all time.

Along with the question, the ICC posted four pictures namely of former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, West Indies fast bowlers Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and South Africa women cricketers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail.

The caption of the post read,"Who is your favourite fast-bowling pair of all time?"

Soon after the ICC posted the pictures, a lot of fans started coming up with replies. Though many of them named their favourites from the collage shared by the ICC, some of them also opted for the players other than the ones shared by the world’s cricket governing body.

While majority of them went for Pakistan duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, the pair Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was among the favourite Indian fast-bowling duo.

 Let us take a look at some of the replies:

 

 

 

On Sunday, the world's cricket governing body shared the list of top five players to notch up most international runs from January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2010.

Notably, all the cricketing activities across the world are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 40,97,000 people in the world and claimed the lives of 2,82,400 persons globally.

 

 

 

ICCCricketWasim AkramWaqar YounisJasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar Kumar
