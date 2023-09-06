trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658849
ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI To Release 4 Lakh More Tickets After Fans Face Hassle In Booking Seats

There were reports that India vs Pakistan match tickets were being sold at exorbitant prices in black market for more than Rs 50 lakh. BCCI releasing more tickets comes as good news for fans.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI To Release 4 Lakh More Tickets After Fans Face Hassle In Booking Seats

After the Team India fans faced big hassles while booking the tickets for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has brought a happy news. BCCI will be releasing a total of 4 lakh more tickets for the mega event. In a statement released by BCCI, it said that accomodating as many fans as possible remains priority for the national cricket board.

BCCI informed that general sale of tickets for the World Cup will start from 8pm IST on Septeber 8, 2023. The tickets will be bought on https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.


"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the board said in a statement.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days. The ODI World Cup will kick off 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Some reports stated that, in secondary market, the tickets were prized at more than Rs 50 lakhs for India vs Pakistan match on October 14 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The exorbitant pricing has taken social media by storm as fans are posting sharp reactions on internet.

Earlier, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad had requested BCCI to bring transparency in the World Cup ticketing system. Criticising the system in place, Prasad said that BCCI should not take the fans for granted as ensure that as many tickets are available for them as possible.

"It’s never been very easy to get World Cup tickets. But this time has been harder than before. Could have been better planned and I feel for the fans who have had high hopes and struggled to get tickets. I sincerely hope one of the most important stakeholders, the Fans get their worth and I hope @BCCI makes it easier for the fans," Prasad had posted on X (formerly Twitter).

