ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Mumbai, Ahmedabad To Hosts Semis And Final, Delhi Or Chennai To Witness India Vs Pakistan Clash, Says Report

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is set to get underway in India on October 5. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the detailed schedule but there is already buzz around where the semifinal and final may take place as well as the venue for the biggest match of the tournament – India vs Pakistan.

According to a report in Cricbuzz website, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the 50-over World Cup final while Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be venue of one of the two semifinal matches. A total of 12 venues have been finalized in India to host 48 matches of the ODI World Cup, the first in India after country’s historic 2011 triumph.

The report also quashed news that Pakistan’s matches could be organized out of the India, in possibly Bangladesh. “Bangladesh was not discussed at all at the Board meeting and full backing for the event in India was given by the Board. We're focused on that,” an ICC official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

The website added that the matter of Pakistan’s World Cup matches at a neutral venue wasn’t even raised at an ICC meeting in Dubai last week. “It was not discussed at the board. (It) may have been in one of the committees but never in my presence,” a member, who was present at last Monday’s (March 20) meeting in Dubai, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Indian in October-November but the BCCI and the ICC are yet to announce the schedule. Delhi and Chennai have been billed to be the venue options for the big India-Pakistan game but nothing has been confirmed.

On this day in 2011 - India beat Pakistan in semifinal of ODI World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar was the hero of that match, he scored 85 runs innings in tough situation.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), meanwhile, may consider the possibility of playing at a neutral venue during the upcoming ODI World Cup. Pakistan might end up playing in Bangladesh, despite India being the sole host of the tournament, according to ICC general manager Wasim Khan.

“I don’t know if it would take place here on in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely,” Wasim Khan said in an interview with local media. “I don’t think that Pakistan will play their World Cup matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India`s Asia Cup matches,” he added.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), blasted the suggestion that Pakistan matches may move to a ‘neutral’ venue. “Wasim Khan has no business talking about the neutral venue, he should stop behaving like a PCB CEO,” a top BCCI official told Cricbuzz.