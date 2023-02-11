ICC Penalises Ravindra Jadeja for Applying Soothing Cream on Finger during IND vs AUS 1st Test - Details Inside

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 percent match fees by ICC for breaching the code of conduct in the first Test vs Australia. As per the ICC statement, Jadeja breached the Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct and has also received one demerit point. This is Jadeja's first offence in two-year period, said the release. Jadeja has been fined for an incident that took place during the 46th over of Australia's first innings when he applied a soothing cream on his sore fingers after taking it from Mohammed Siraj's palm. The cameras had caugh Jadeja's act and the video had gone viral on the internet.

The foreign media had expressed their displeasure over the incident, some publications and former cricketers even doubting the intention of the cricketer. Later, Team India told the match referee that the mysterious susbstance was a soothing cream.

Ricky Ponting lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja after his five-wicket haul in Nagpur _



Details _ https://t.co/hoHzsAqpJV#INDvAUS | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/gPrDDJi7w5— ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2023

ICC found Jadeja guilty because he used the cream without taking prior permission or informing officials on ground about it.

"In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition," read the ICC statement.

This ICC fine aside, Jadeja had a wonderful match wherein he picked up his career's 11th five-wicket haul and then struck a valuable 70 in the first innings to put India on top. Not to forget, the Indian all-rounder was playing his first match in 6 months as he was out due to a knee injury.