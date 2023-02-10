IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Used Pain-Relief Cream, Rohit Sharma Informs ICC after Pics go Viral

The Day 1 of the first Test between India and Australia was one to remember for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). Jadeja completed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle out the Aussies for 177 after they elected to bat first. However, Jadeja’s day was marred when visuals went viral on social media showing him applying some substance on his hand.

Team India management has now informed ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Jadeja was using pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand in the video clips which went viral on social media after the first day of the Nagpur Test.

In the video footage, Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of Mohammed Siraj’s palm with his right hand. Jadeja then appeared to rub this substance on to the index finger of his left hand – his bowling arm – just before beginning to bowl a delivery. At no point in the footage was Jadeja seen rubbing anything on the ball itself, though he did have the ball in his hands at the time. ICC has barred the use of any substance, even saliva to shine the ball.

Tim Paine called it "interesting", Vaughan questioned it and source in the know says it was for his callus finger and its allowed in ICC's playing conditions pic.twitter.com/1MOtGn82S2 — CRICBUZZ_ (@ThalapathiFan20) February 9, 2023

The incident took place when Australia were 120/5, by which time Jadeja had already dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steven Smith.

According to ESPNcricnfo website, that immediately after play ended on the first day, Jadeja along with India captain Rohit Sharma and the team manager, were shown a video clip of Jadeja’s actions. Pycroft just informed them about the incident and no charge has been laid against Jadeja.

The Australia team had not brought the matter to the attention of the match referee. According to the playing conditions, the match referee can independently probe such incidents without needing a complaint to be lodged. According to cricketing laws, the bowler needs the umpire’s permission to apply any sort of substance on their hands to ensure the condition of the ball remains unaffected.

The Australian media sensed that Jadeja was rubbing the ball with it where as Tim Paine and Michael Vaughan alleged the Indian Cricket Team for wrong-doing. “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this ... #INDvsAUS,” tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India. #INDvAUS," tweeted Fox Cricket.

