ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

ICC Reveals Updated Fixtures For Upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024

If India advances to the semi-finals, they will feature in Semi-final 1. In total, there will be 23 matches played across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 11:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
After the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was moved from Bangladesh to the UAE, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed the revamped fixtures of the event set to be played in Dubai and Sharjah. The groups remain the same with six-time champion Australia drawn alongside 2020 runners-up India, Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand, and Asian sides Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A of the event that will be held in October.

South Africa and England are placed alongside 2016 champions West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland in Group B.

Sri Lanka and Scotland qualified for the tournament via the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Each side will play four group matches at the tournament, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals on 17 and 18 October ahead of the Final in Dubai on 20 October. A reserve day has been fixed for both the semi-finals and the final.

In total, there will be 23 matches played across two venues in Dubai and Sharjah.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland.

There will be 10 warm-up matches held prior to the tournament from 28 September through to 1 October.

Tournament fixtures:

3 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM; 3 October, Thursday, Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM; 4 October, Friday, South Africa v West Indies, Dubai, 2 PM; 4 October, Friday, India v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM; 5 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v England, Sharjah, 2 PM; 5 October, Saturday, Australia v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 6 PM; 6 October, Sunday, India v Pakistan, Dubai, 2 PM; 6 October, Sunday, West Indies v Scotland, Dubai, 6 PM; 7 October, Monday, England v South Africa, Sharjah, 6 PM; 8 October, Tuesday, Australia v New Zealand, Sharjah, 6 PM; 9 October, Wednesday, South Africa v Scotland, Dubai, 2 PM; 9 October, Wednesday, India v Sri Lanka, Dubai, 6 PM; 10 October, Thursday, Bangladesh v West Indies, Sharjah, 6 PM; 11 October, Friday, Australia v Pakistan, Dubai, 6 PM; 12 October, Saturday, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Sharjah, 2 PM; 12 October, Saturday, Bangladesh v South Africa, Dubai, 6 PM; 13 October, Sunday, England v Scotland, Sharjah, 2 PM; 13 October, Sunday, India v Australia, Sharjah, 6 PM; 14 October, Monday, Pakistan v New Zealand, Dubai, 6 PM; 15 October, Tuesday, England v West Indies, Dubai, 6 PM; 17 October, Thursday, Semi-final 1, Dubai, 6 PM; 18 October, Friday, Semi-final 2, Sharjah, 6 PM; 20 October, Sunday, Final, Dubai, 6 PM.

