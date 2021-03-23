हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC T20 ranking

ICC T20 rankings: India opener Shafali Verma regains top spot

The 17-year-old Shafali Verma, who grabbed the top position for the first time after helping her side reach the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, has leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney with scores of 23 and 47.

India opener Shafali Verma has regained her top spot in the ICC T20 ranking. (Source: Twitter)

Big-hitting teenage Indian batter Shafali Verma rose a rung to reclaim the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) women’s T20 rankings, riding on her fine performances in the ongoing series against South Africa at home.

The 17-year-old, who grabbed the top position for the first time after helping her side reach the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, has leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney with scores of 23 and 47.

The Indian team, however, has conceded a decisive 0-2 lead to the visitors in the three-match series. South Africa opener Lizelle Lee is another one to gain in the rankings even though the big-hitting opener lost her top spot in the ODI rankings within a week of replacing England's Tammy Beaumont, the ICC said in a statement.

Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters after a match-winning 70 helped South Africa to a winning 2-0 lead. Laura Wolvaardt has risen five places to 24th after guiding her team to victory with an unbeaten 53 in the second match, while captain Sune Luus (up five places to 38th) and Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 74th) are the other South Africans to advance in the batting list.

For India, Deepti Sharma has moved up four places to 40th and teenager Richa Ghosh has rocketed 59 places to 85th among batters while young all-rounder Harleen Deol has progressed in both lists, up 262 places to 99th among batters and up 76 places to 146th among bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th. There have also been some notable changes in the ODI rankings.

In the update to the longer format, India captain Mithali Raj, a formerly top-ranked batter, has moved up one place to eighth after an unbeaten 79 while Priya Punia has moved up to five places to 53rd. Gayakwad is up eight places to 38th among bowlers.

The 4-1 series win saw South Africa overtake England to second position in the ODI team rankings while India remain fourth.

