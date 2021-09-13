हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander join Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of tournament

The decision comes on the day former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja officially took over as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander join Pakistan&#039;s coaching staff ahead of tournament
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander have been joined Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of the forthcoming T20 World Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

The newly-elected PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday (September 13) announced that the duo has been appointed as Pakistan's men's cricket team coaches. Ramiz cited the aggression and quality of the players as defining reasons for their hiring.

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said, as per espncricinfo.com. "It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10 percent. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia."

It was not immediately clear what specific roles the two former cricketers would play in the Pakistan team. Ramiz did also confirm that there would be a head coach appointed alongside them, but did not yet reveal the identity.

Earlier, former Pakistan skipper and 1992 World Cup-winning player Ramiz Raja was elected unanimously and unopposed as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 36th Chairman for a three-year term. Ramiz Raja was elected in a Special Meeting presided over by the PCB election commissioner, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

Ramiz Raja, along with Asad Ali Khan, was nominated by the PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the PCB Board of Governors on August 27 for a three-year term, where they joined Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

