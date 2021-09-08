ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Team India squad to be announced at THIS time today

Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE is set to be announced on Wednesday (September 8) at 9 PM IST, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The announcement will be made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet on Wednesday to pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be hosted by BCCI from October 17 to November 14, 2021, in the UAE & Oman. The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference,” read a BCCI release.

Along with the original squad, the selectors will also pick travelling reserves who will go to the UAE alongside the 15-member squad as per COVID-19 protocols.

Notably, India have been placed in Group 2 of T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The Virat Kohli-led team will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on October 24. India will play all but one of their four matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will take on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

India's T20 World Cup Schedule: Oct 24: vs Pakistan (Dubai), Oct 31: vs New Zealand (Dubai); Nov 3: vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi); Nov 5: vs Qualifier - B1 (Dubai) ; Nov 8: vs Qualifier - A2 (Dubai).

Likely Squad (including reserves): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Krunal Pandya and Prithvi Shaw.