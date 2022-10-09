NewsCricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up schedule CHANGED: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe shifted from 10 to 11 October

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixture between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe has been rescheduled and will now be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, 11 October at 14h30 local time. The match was to be played on Monday, 10 October at 19h00 at the same venue as per the original schedule but the change has had to be carried out following a change in Zimbabwe’s travel schedule. The eight teams featuring in the first round of the 16-team tournament play their warm-up fixtures from 10-13 October in Melbourne. The Junction Oval is the other venue that will host practice matches for the first round.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up schedule CHANGED: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe shifted from 10 to 11 October

The warm-up fixtures for teams who have direct entries in the Super 12s will be played at two venues in Brisbane – the Gabba and the Allan Border Field – on 17 and 19 October.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures (All times are local and IST):

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 11:00 am local time (5.30 am IST)

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 3:00 pm local time (9.30 am IST)

11 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1.30 pm IST)

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST)

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST)

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 11:00 am local time  (5.30 am IST)

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 3:00 pm (9.30 am IST)

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 7:00 pm local time (1. 30 pm IST) 

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba, 2:00 pm time (9. 30 am IST)

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 2:00pm (9. 30 am IST)

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1:00pm (8.30 am IST)

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 6:00pm (1. 30 pm IST)

