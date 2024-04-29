ICC T20 World Cup 2024 New Zealand Squad: NZ Full Players List Announced

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson will once again lead New Zealand in a World Cup as the Kiwis have announced their 15-man squad for the 20-over showcase on the cards in a few weeks. It will be the sixth appearance for the Kiwi skipper in a T20 World Cup and a fourth time as captain. New Zealand have got some big names coming back in the bowling lineup including the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and all-rounder Adam Milne are out due to injury but the likes of Will O'Rourke, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert and Will Young have been left out even after performing brilliantly in the shortest format recently.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said he believes the team selected is balanced. (India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Sanju Samson First-Choice Keeper; Hardik Pandya's Place Still Not CONFIRMED And More)

"I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament," Stead said.

"We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions."

Steady is happy and excited with inclusion of Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry in the side. (T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Name 15-Man Squad, Reveal New Jersey For Tournament As Devon Conway Returns)

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration," Stead added.

"Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia."

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.