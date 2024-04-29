In about two days, the BCCI selectors led by Ajit Agarkar are going to end the ever-growing anticipation about India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. But here's a reality check for the IPL-watching India fans: the T20 league performance are going to have zero effect on the selection for the World Cup. The selectors are not keen on trying players who do not have any prior international experience. The squad is pretty much ready and after meeting between the selectors and the Indian management, it will be soon out.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the only IPL performance that brought the attention of selectors was that of Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav. He has extreme pace and accuracy but because he cannot keep his body fully fit after a couple of games, selectors did not feel it will be a right call to take him in the squad.

Unlike what the social media believes, neither KL Rahul nor Risahbh Pant are the first-choice keepers. Selectors are likely to go with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson as the first-choice wicketkeeper/batter for he has the ability to hit the spin as India's top 3 struggle against spin.

KL Rahul is in form but he is batting in the top order which is already secured. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav are almost finalised in the top 4.

Rahul or Pant could be the backup keeping options but for that to happen, India will have to leave out one of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh or a backup pacer. The selectors will have to make a call on this, whether they want powerhitting backup, keeping backup or pace-bowling backup.

As far as Hardik Pandya is concerned, he comes with a rare skill which is bowling medium pace and batting in middle order as power-hitter. He is out of form but that is not a huge concern for selectors as much as his bowling fitness is. Pandya is yet to bowl a full quota of overs this IPL and his pace is also down. That is why saying Pandya is confirmed already for World Cup is still far-fetched.