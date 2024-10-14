Advertisement
ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Semifinal Schedule, Points Table And More

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Semifinal schedule and more details. Australia have already qualified for the semifinal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India lost their all-important clash against Australia by nine runs in Sharjah on Sunday but their semifinal qualification hopes remained alive ahead of the New Zealand vs Pakistan clash due to the Net Run Rate in play.

In Group B, South Africa claimed an 80-run victory over Scotland, moving to the top of their group. The top two teams from both Group A and Group B will progress to the semifinals, where they'll compete for a spot in the final.

The tournament features two groups of five teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. Defending champions Australia aim to extend their dominance, having won six of the last eight editions. England and the West Indies are the only other teams to have lifted the trophy.

In Group A, Australia qualified with 8 points and a net run rate of +2.223. Group B is open at the moment for West Indies who are ready to take on England in their last league fixture. If they win, South Africa, England and West Indies will all be on six points.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table

1. Australia (Q) - Matches: 4, Won: 4, Lost: 0, Points: 8, NRR: +2.223

2. India - Matches: 4, Won: 2, Lost: 2, Points, 4, NRR: +0.322

3. New Zealand - Matches: 3, Won: 2, Lost: 1, Points: 4, NRR: +0.282

4. Pakistan - Matches: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2, Points: 2, NRR: -0.488

5. Sri Lanka - Matches: 4, Won: 0, Lost: 4, Points, 0, NRR: -2.173

T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Semifinal And Final

Australia will face a Group B opponent in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, with England, West Indies, and South Africa all in the race to qualify. The tournament's matches will take place across the two host cities, Dubai and Sharjah on October 17 and 18, respectively. The final will be played on 20 October.

