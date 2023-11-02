ICC World Cup 2023: Will India Win Against Sri Lanka Today? Check Astrologer's Prediction
India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium today. Will India be able to maintain its winning streak or will Sri Lanka fight back and avoid elimination? Read on to know what an astrologer says about today's game.
- Rohit Sharma is leading Team India while Kusal Mendis is Sri Lanka's captain
- A defeat today will mean Sri Lanka's elimination from the World Cup
- By sealing a win, India will look to secure a semi-final slot
Trending Photos
India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a few hours today (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Still unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2023 and with 12 points from 6 matches, the home team will hope to keep its record straight as slate clean and snatch another victory. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who has been having a difficult tournament and has so far managed to accumulate only 4 points from 6 games is looking to strike back. But what do the stars have in store for both the teams and their top players? Astrologer Pandit Jagganath Guruji makes a prediction for today's match.
India Vs Sri Lanka: Astrologer's Prediction For ICC World Cup 2023
Check out Pandit Jagganath Guruji's post on X (formerly Twitter):
India is poised to shine bright in today's match against Sri Lanka! Victory is in the stars for #TeamIndia! Let's cheer them on!
#INDvsSL #CricketPredictions #PanditJagannathGuruji — Pandit Jagannath Guruji (@GurujiJagannath) November 2, 2023
Get set to enjoy a cracking of a match and watch out for India's performance as they take on Sri Lanka.
(The views expressed in the article are those of the astrologer quoted, Zee News does not confirm the same.)
Live Tv