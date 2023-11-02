India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in a few hours today (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Still unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2023 and with 12 points from 6 matches, the home team will hope to keep its record straight as slate clean and snatch another victory. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who has been having a difficult tournament and has so far managed to accumulate only 4 points from 6 games is looking to strike back. But what do the stars have in store for both the teams and their top players? Astrologer Pandit Jagganath Guruji makes a prediction for today's match.

India Vs Sri Lanka: Astrologer's Prediction For ICC World Cup 2023

Check out Pandit Jagganath Guruji's post on X (formerly Twitter):

India is poised to shine bright in today's match against Sri Lanka! Victory is in the stars for #TeamIndia! Let's cheer them on! #INDvsSL #CricketPredictions #PanditJagannathGuruji — Pandit Jagannath Guruji (@GurujiJagannath) November 2, 2023

Get set to enjoy a cracking of a match and watch out for India's performance as they take on Sri Lanka.

(The views expressed in the article are those of the astrologer quoted, Zee News does not confirm the same.)