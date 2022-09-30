'If Shami can...', Ex-BCCI selector says Bumrah's injury a blow for India ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

India received a huge blow in hands of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah likely to be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place in Australia in October. Bumrah has back issues and as per some BCCI sources, he may be ruled out for up to 6 months due to stress fracture injury. However, BCCI has not made anything official as yet. What we know is that BCCI have replaced Bumrah in the ongoing T20 series vs South Africa with Mohammed Siraj. The board announced the replacement on September 30, a day before the second T20 takes place at Guwahati. Siraj is a good replacement but what is happening to Mohammed Shami, who is in the list for standbys for the World Cup is also a big question.

Shami caught Covid-19 ahead of the India vs Australia T20Is and since then has been recovering from the virus. Former India selector Saba Karim has expressed his views on both the matters, Bumrah's injury and Shami's chances for the World Cup. He said that Bumrah's absence will be a massive blow for India at the mega event as he is not just a good pacer but also a part of the leadership group in Team India. Karim though added that Bumrah not playing some bilateral series and Asia Cup has prepared Indian team to do without him.

“Yes, he’s such a unique bowler. In the T20 format, you need someone who can bowl with the new ball and pick wickets and then can come back to finish his spell in the death overs. He’s extremely effective and plus his match awareness, he’s kind of part of the leadership group for the national side now. So yes, I think without him this will be a massive blow for India. But you know one can sense that the Indian team management and the Indian captain were kind of preparing for this. That’s why they thought of bringing in Mohammed Shami and they also have Deepak Chahar on stand-by. So, I think it’s good in a way that India played all these bilateral engagements without Jasprit Bumrah in the line-up," said Karim while speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.

Karim also backed Mohammed Shami to replace Bumrah for the T20 World Cup. He said that Shami is a kind of bowler who always steps up and delivers for India whenever he is required to do the job.

"I’ll go ahead with Mohammed Shami because he will find form although he hasn’t played but he’s that kind of bowler who once given an opportunity he can always step up and do the job for India. Plus, with this kind of experience, you need somebody at the top who can pick you wickets and you’ve seen Mohammed Shami in the last Indian T20 league, he’s such a bowler who can pick wickets with the new ball in the power play and India needs that. So, if Mohammed Shami can pick up early wickets with the new ball, that’s the kind of start India would need while defending the target or while trying to restrict the opposition from setting a huge target," he said.