IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar gets READY for big match, posts a special video - WATCH

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took on his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself enjoying some hot coffee ahead the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) final between India Legends (IND-L) and Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) taking place on Saturday (October 1). The highly-anticipated final between the two teams will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. Ahead the final, India Legends skipper Sachin Tendulkar was sipping coffee with a beautiful view in front of him and posted the video with the caption, "Savouring a hot cup of coffee & contemplating the exciting day ahead!."

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. While Sri Lanka Legends put up a disciplined effort to subdue West Indies Legends in the second semi-final and booked the final berth. It will be a repeat of the previous edition when these two teams locked horns with each other in the titular clash, and the hosts came out victorious in the end.

Checkout the video below...

India Legends are the defending champions and they defeated Australia Legends in a high-scoring run chase in the first semi-final. Players have been rising to the occasion whenever needed and took the team home in some style so far in this season. They will be looking for another clinical show against an upbeat Sri Lankan side which are undefeated in the tournament so far.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Mahle Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Thisara Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara.