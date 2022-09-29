Road Safety World Series 2022 Semifinal: Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends vs Australia Legends to continue TODAY, check When & Where to watch

The rain-hit first semifinal match of Road Safety World Series 2022 between Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends and Shane Watson-led Australia Legends will continue on Thursday (September 29) from the same stage it was interrupted on Wednesday night. Instead of a 730pm, the organisers announced that the match will instead resume at 330pm in the afternoon.

“The 1st semifinal in the Road Safety World Series, which was stopped on September 28, 2022 after the 17th over of the Australian innings, will be continued from where it was stopped on September 29 from 330pm onwards. Tickets for the match on September 28 will be valid on September 29 as well and spectators can gain access to the ground on the same ticket,” the organisers announced in a statement on Thursday.

The second semifinal between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends, which was supposed to take place on Thursday has now been postponed till Friday (September 30). “The final will be played as per schedule on October 1. At the advent of the match getting washed out due to rain, the outcome of the game will be decided by the toss of the coin. If the final is washed out due to rain, both finalists will share the trophy,” the statement added.

Australians will resume at 136/5 in 17 overs with Cameron White (6) and Brad Haddin (1), the two unbeaten batters. Earlier, Ben Dunk top-scored with a 26-ball 46 with two sixes and five fours while skipper Watson scored 30 off 21 balls with six fours. Abhimanyu Mithun was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 2/15 in 3 overs while Yusuf Pathan picked up 2/36.

When is India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal going to resume?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal is going to resume on Thursday, September 29.

What time will India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal resume?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal will resume at 330pm IST from the same stage it was interrupted on Wednesday.

Where will India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal resume?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal will resume at Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

Where can I watch India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal LIVE in India?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How can I live stream India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal in India?

The India Legends vs Australia Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 semifinal live streaming will be available on Voot Select website and app.