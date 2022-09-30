Dominant Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan will take on West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Friday (September 30) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. SL-L have shown promising signs from the start of the tournament and will look to go all the way to the finals.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. The winner of this game will face the defending champions on Saturday (October 1).

Sri Lanka Legends - who were the runner-ups in the first season - are coming into the big match on the back of an emphatic victory over Bangladesh Legends. Tillakaratne Dilshan and his teammates have secured four wins in five games.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Australia Legends in their last league match of the series. Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards played good knocks against the Australians to helping West Indies post a decent total, but the bowling let the team down.