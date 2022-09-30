Highlights Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends semi-final 2, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka Legends win by 14 runs
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 SL-L vs WI-L Semifinal 2 (Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends) LIVE scorecard, score and updates on our live blog here
Dominant Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan will take on West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Friday (September 30) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. SL-L have shown promising signs from the start of the tournament and will look to go all the way to the finals.
India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. The winner of this game will face the defending champions on Saturday (October 1).
Sri Lanka Legends - who were the runner-ups in the first season - are coming into the big match on the back of an emphatic victory over Bangladesh Legends. Tillakaratne Dilshan and his teammates have secured four wins in five games.
West Indies Legends, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Australia Legends in their last league match of the series. Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards played good knocks against the Australians to helping West Indies post a decent total, but the bowling let the team down.
Road Safety World Series T20, 2022.
Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends - Semifinal 2.
It's gonna be an Exciting contest between them. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #TheLionPrideSL #RSWS #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/WzSEgmwMBm — The Lion's Army (@TheLionPrideSL) September 29, 2022
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Sri Lanka Legends win by 14 runs as West Indies Legends fail to chase their target of 173 runs in 20 overs. Deonarine batted brilliantly but WI-L finish at 158/7 after 20 overs after an all-round performance from the Sri Lanka Legends. They will now face India Legends in the finals of the Road Safety World Series 2022.
semi-final 2 live score and updates
West Indies Legends need 22 runs off the last over to qualify for the finals and play for the title against India Legends.
WI-L - 151/7 (19 Overs), Taylor 12 (10) & Powell 1 (3)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Big Wicket!
Narsingh Deonarine 63 (39) caught by Udana bowled Kulasekara. Sri Lanka Legends get the wicket they were looking since this batter walked into the middle. WI-L in a tricky spot now as they 32 off 15 with Taylor batting on 12 off 8.
WI-L - 141/6 (17.3 Overs), Taylor 12 (8)
semi-final 2 live score and updates
West Indies Legends need 48 runs in 24 balls to win with Deonarine and Taylor in the middlle. Sri Lanka Legends looking to seal the game with the wicket of Deonarine, who has batted brilliantly so far in WI-L's chase of 173 runs.
WI-L - 125/5 (16 Overs), Deonarine 59 (36) & Taylor 2 (2)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Intense contest
WI need 60 runs in 34 balls as Deonarine hits fifty. Sri Lanka Legends fishing for a wicket as both WI-L batters looking dangerous at the moment. This contest can go anywhere anytime if one wicket falls.
WI-L - 112/4 (14 Overs), Hyatt 16 (16) & Deonarine 50 (30)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Close contest!
West Indies Legends need 90 runs in 54 balls with 6 wickets in hand and Narsingh Deonarine is the only set batter in the middle. Sri Lanka Legends fishing for another wicket as that would put the WI-L in a tricky spot.
WI-L - 83/4 (11 Overs), Deonarine 30 (20) & Hyatt 6 (7)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Two in two for Jayasuriya!
Dwayne Smith 23 (24) LBW by Jayasuriya. West Indies Legends lose both their openers now as Sri Lanka Legends get the big fish. Momentum with SL-L now as Smith was batting with a solid mindset to finish the game and stay until the end.
On the very next ball, Kirk Edwards bowled by Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka Legends turn the table on WI-L in blink of an eye.
WI-L - 65/3 (8.2 Overs), Deonarine 20 (14)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - PP finished
West Indies have lost their skipper Brian Lara early in their chase of 173 but have got off to a good start. Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine in the middle as Sri Lanka Legends look to take another wicket.
WI-L - 44/1 (6 Overs), Deonarine 10 (9) & Smith 12 (16)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Smith & Lara
West Indies Legends off to a good start with captain Brian Lara and Dwayne Smith beginning the chase of 173 with confidence. Sri Lanka hunting for a early breakthrough.
WI-L - 14/0 (2 Overs), Lara 13 (8) & Smith 1 (4)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - SL finish on high note
Sri Lanka Legends finish with 172 runs on board after 20 overs and would be satisfied with the score as almost every player in their batting lineup contributed for this challenging target set for West Indies Legends. In the end, it was Kulasekara and Asela Gunaratne who played small cameos to get SL-L to 172/9 after 20 overs.
SL-L - 172/9 (20 Overs), Kulasekara 8 (6) & Gunaratne 13 (11)
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Sri Lanka 8 down now with Udana and Gunaratne in the middle looking to get away some big shots in order to post a total above 170.
SL-L - 149/8 (16.5 Overs), Udana 11 (5) & Gunaratne 3 (4)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - SL-L struggling
Jeevan Mendis 25 (15) bowled in by Bishoo as Sri Lanka Legends again struggle to buildup a big partnership. SL-L are now 6 down with their runrate also dropping from the 12th over.
SL-L - 126/6 (14.4 Overs), Jayaratne 31 (19) & de Silva 4 (2)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Sri Lanka back into contest
Jeevan Mendis and Ishan Jayaratne bringing Sri Lanka Legends back in the contest as they keep the runrate flowing. West Indies Legends bowling attack hunting for a wicket now in order to break the fiery partnership.
SL-L - 107/5 (12.2 Overs), Mendis 15 (8) & Jayaratne 26 (14)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Equation after 10 overs
Jayaratne and Chamara Silva are in the middle for Sri Lanka Legends. West Indies Legends have successfully restricted the top-order batters Tharanga and Dilshan, now they will look to restrict a total below 160 runs.
SL-L - 82/4 (10 Overs), Jayaratne 16 (9) & Silva 7 (6)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Bowled IN!
Big WICKET! Tillakaratne Dilshan 8 (12) bowled in by Taylor. Huge breakthrough for the West Indies Legends as the Sri Lanka Legends skipper departs cheaply. SL-L in a tricky spot now as they have lost their skipper early than they would have planned.
SL-L - 74/4 (8.5 Overs), Jayaratne 13 (6) & Silva 2 (2)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Sri Lanka in trouble
Upul Tharanga 3 (4) caught by Perkins bowled by Smith. Sri Lanka lose two wickets in quick succession as the left-hander departs, West Indies getting back into the game with some brilliant bowling.
SL-L - 58/3 (7.2 Overs), Dilshan 8 (11)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - Another one!
Sanath Jaysuriya 26 (19) LBW by Santokie, West Indies Legends get the wicket they were looking for and Sri Lanka Legends have now lost two wickets inside the powerplay.
SL-L - 53/2 (6.1 Overs), Tharanga 1 (1) & Dilshan 5 (7)
semi-final 2 live score and updates - WICKET!
GONE! Mahela Udawatte 15 (11) caught by Perkins bowled by Powell. West Indies Legends finally break the deadlock and get the first success inside the powerplay. Sri Lanka Legends skipper Dilshan walks into the middle now.
SL-L - 38/1 (3.4 Overs), Jayasuriya 15 (9) & Dilshan 2 (3)
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Udawatte taking the charge against West Indies Legends bowling. Sanath Jayasuriya taking his time to get a good look at the wicket so far.
SL-L - 17/0 (1.3 Overs), Jayasuria 6 (3) & Udawette 9 (6)
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Mahela Udawatte and Sanath Jayasuriya open the batting for Sri Lanka Legends as Daren Powell attacks the stumps for West Indies Legends.
SL-L - 0/0 (0.2 Overs)
semi-final 2 live score and updates
West Indies Legends (Playing XI): Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara(c), William Perkins(w), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo
Sri Lanka Legends (Playing XI): Mahela Udawatte, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Chamara Silva, Upul Tharanga(w), Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Asela Gunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara
Time for semifinal 2! The runner ups Sri Lanka Legends take on the promising @Windieslegends in a fascinating encounter! Check out the line ups for both the teams!#SLLvsWIL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/RZWKJVNYqk
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 30, 2022
semi-final 2 live score and updates - TOSS report!
Brian Lara wins toss and West Indies Legends will bowl first.
semi-final 2 live score and updates: TOSS
Toss just moments away now, it can happen anytime as so far the case has been this only in the Road Safety World Series. 7PM toss has not happened at the accurate time in any single match but the action begins at 7:30 PM only. So stay tuned as the toss can take place anytime now!
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.
West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara(c), Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins(w), Dave Mohammed, Sulieman Benn, Marlon Black, Devendra Bishoo, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Krishmar Santokie
semi-final 2 live score and updates
semi-final 2 live score and updates
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne
West Indies Legends Predicted XI: Dwayne Smith, William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards (c), Danza Hyatt, Dave Mohammed, Jerome Taylor, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo
semi-final 2 live score and updates
semi-final 2 live score and updates
semi-final 2 live score and updates
semi-final 2 live score and updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series (RSWS) Semi-final 2. Stay tuned as the action starts at 7:30 PM (IST).
