WATCH: Rohit Sharma Forgets Name Of Teammate At Toss, Hilarious Video Goes Viral
Rohit Sharma forgets name of a teammate who missed out on the playing eleven in the first match against Afghanistan.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma hilariously forgot the playing eleven his side decided for the 1st T20I match against Afghanistan on Thursday (January 11). India won the toss after eleven games with three different captains in the recent time and Rohit opted to chase first against Afghanistan in what is the first bilateral series between the two countries.
Everything is temporary but Rohit Sharma forgetting stuff while toss is permanent pic.twitter.com/aD4qiSi4qi Anurag Sharma (@HighOnEspionage) January 11, 2024
