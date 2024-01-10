trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708463
IND VS AFG 1ST T20I

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AFG, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Ibrahim Zadran

India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India face Afghanistan in Mohali.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
T20 Cricket is back for Team India and it is the series of the shortest format before the all-important T20 World Cup 2024 in which they face Afghanistan. Men in Blue played their T20I series against South Africa away from home. Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back T20 squad making things more interesting ahead of the World Cup in terms of selection.

For Afghanistan, Ibrahim Zadran will lead the side in absence of star spinner Rashid Khan who is missing the first game due to an injury. Afghanistan have already shown in the recent ODI World Cup that they are not to be taken lightly as defeated the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and Netherlands in style. Likes of Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and more will keen on making a statement in this series to make their place in the team.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Here.

10 January 2024
22:49 PM

LIVE IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match which will take place in Mohali, Punjab. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.

