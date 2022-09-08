'Dedicate this 100 to my wife Anushka', WATCH how Virat Kohli celebrated his maiden T20I ton

Star India batter and former captain Virat Kohli stormed back to form with a maiden T20 hundred on Thursday night vs Afghanistan in last Super 4s contest of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. This is also his 71st international ton, something which the fans had been waiting for a long time. His last international hundred came vs Bangladesh in November of 2019. This was 1021 days before. Kohli understood the importance of that knock with a lovely celebration after completing the hundred. He looked like a relaxed man and celebrated his hundred by kissing the wedding ring that he wears in a locket around his neck.

Not to forget, Kohli had raised his bat as well with a big smile on his face and then hugged non-striker Rishabh Pant. Kohli has brought up his 100 with a six over deep mid-wicket, taking India to a massive 212/2 in 20 overs.

Take a look at his celebration below.

After the match Kohli spoke of how Anushka Sharma has been a big pillar of support for him throughout his bad times. "Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month," says Virat Kohli. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things," he said to Sanjay Manjrekar post his knock.

"The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," Kohli spoke of the support he received in his tough times.