Suryakumar Yadav To Undergo Surgery; Read What Is Sports Hernia Injury Here

In a setback for the Men in Blue and number 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav will miss the Afghanistan series and is likely to return during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Surya suffered from an ankle injury and is likely to miss some initials games for the Mumbai Indians as well. Sports hernia is the reason because of which he will go under surgery in Germany, as per TOI.

"SKY was recently diagnosed with sports hernia. He is currently recuperating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In two-three days, he will fly for Munich, Germany, to get operated for it. It means that he certainly won't be playing for Mumbai this season in the Ranji Trophy and is likely to miss the initial games for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL," a source in the BCCI told TOI.

India's top wicketkeeper batsman, KL Rahul, also experienced a sports hernia in the middle of 2022; in July of that year, he had surgery in Germany. Due to an injury, Rahul missed a few months of action following the IPL as well.

"With the T20 World Cup in June, Surya will be given all the time to recover properly. He is crucial to India’s chances in the T20 World Cup,” a source in the Board said.

According to WebMD, a health and fitness guide, “A sports hernia is a tear or strain of your muscle, ligament, or tendon in your groin area or lower abdomen. You don’t need to play sports to get a sports hernia, but it’s more common in people who play sports."

"Despite its name, there's no true hernia involved in a sports hernia. Medical professionals consequently prefer to use the term athletic pubalgia, but it's also known as sportsman's hernia and Gilmore's groin," the website says.

"Sports hernias tend to happen in more vigorous sports like soccer, football, wrestling, and ice hockey. These sports involve twisting your pelvis when your feet are planted. This can cause the soft tissue of your groin or lower abdomen to tear," explains WebMD.