Big Blow For Team India, Mohammed Shami To Miss THESE Crucial Matches; Suryakumar Yadav Set To Undergo Hernia Surgery

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is facing a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of the first two Test matches against England scheduled to begin on January 25. Shami, who suffered an ankle injury, has not resumed bowling, and that he may miss the initial encounters of the series, according to Indian Express sources. In another setback for Team India, Suryakumar Yadav, the World’s No.1 ranked T20 batsman, is set to undergo hernia surgery, extending his hiatus from the cricket field. The talented batsman's return to action is anticipated to take longer than initially expected.

Shami's Uncertain Test Series Participation

Despite being named in the Test squad against South Africa in November, Shami's participation remained contingent on his recovery post-treatment. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) emphasized that Shami's involvement in the Test series would be subject to fitness clearance, and as of now, he hasn't been given the green light by the medical team.

Yadav's Prolonged Rehabilitation Period

Insiders from the Indian board suggest that Shami is doubtful for the first two Tests against England, given his delayed return to bowling. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav's hernia surgery is expected to keep him out of action for a significant period—potentially up to eight to nine weeks post-operation.

Team India's Contingency Plans

With the Test series against England being played at home, the BCCI appears cautious about rushing Shami's return, especially with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah available. Considering spin's potential impact, India may not require a full complement of fast bowlers, easing the pressure on Shami's swift comeback.