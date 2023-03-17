topStoriesenglish2584820
Watch: Virat Kohli Celebrates Wicket With Cristiano Ronaldo's Nap Celebration, Mohammad Siraj Does Siu Celebration

Australia struggled throughout the first innings, with most of their batters failing to perform.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India started off with a bang in the first One Day International (ODI) match against Australia, as they quickly dismantled the Australian batting order, bundling them out for just 188 runs. The first breakthrough was made by Mohammad Siraj in the second over itself, as he clean bowled Travis Head with an "outside the off-stump" delivery. This led to Australia's swift reduction to 5/1.

Siraj and captain Virat Kohli celebrated the wicket in the style of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, with Siraj performing Ronaldo's trademark "Siu" celebration and Kohli doing his "Nap" celebration. The BCCI shared a video of this celebration on its official Twitter handle, which garnered significant attention.

Australia struggled throughout the first innings, with most of their batters failing to perform. After the fall of the second wicket, their innings came tumbling down as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The lone support for the team came from opener Mitchell Marsh, who scored 81 runs out of the total 188, with an impressive strike rate of 124.62. Marsh's innings included 10 fours and five sixes, which kept him going until the 20th over, when he was caught by Siraj off Ravindra Jadeja.

Apart from Marsh, Jos Inglis scored 26 runs, while skipper Steve Smith scored 22 runs in 30 balls. For India, Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj took three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up two scalps. Overall, it was a dominant performance by India, as they quickly rattled the Australian batting order and restricted them to a low total. The celebrations by Siraj and Kohli added to the excitement of the match, and the video of their Ronaldo-inspired celebration went viral on social media. While Marsh's innings was impressive, it was not enough to save Australia from a comprehensive defeat at the hands of India.

