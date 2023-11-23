IPL 2024 Auction: Avesh Khan To Devdutt Padikkal, Which Players Have Been Traded And Likely To Be Released By Franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is not very far. The mini auction is likely to place in Dubai on December 19. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not confirmed the venue or the date yet. But the franchises have already started doing the trading or releasing the players. There has been just one official trading so far while there are some reports floating of several playes getting released.

Avesh Khan goes to Rajasthan Royals as Devdutt Padikkal comes to Lucknow Super Giants

Yes, this is the biggest news in IPL as of today, also a confirmed swap. Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have decided to trade Padikkal and Avesh. Padikkal did not fit in the scheme of RR for two seasons while LSG feel they need a solid top-order batter. RR will be boosted by the presence of a terrific fast bowler in form of Avesh, who is an India international.

Ben Stokes to be released?

As per several reports, Chennai Super Kings look likely to release Ben Stokes into the auction pool. Stokes was bought for a whopping price of Rs 16.25 crore in the last auction. With Stokes likely to undergo a knee surgery soon, the chances of him participating in IPL 2023 looks slim. There is a T20 World Cup that follows immediately after IPL and one does not know whether Stokes would want to play in the cash-rich league. If Stokes does not tell CSK that he is surely to take part in next IPL, the management will release him to get Rs 16 crore in the bag at the upcoming auction.

The @DelhiCapitals Have now added an additional Rs 2.60 crore to their existing auction kitty by releasing Sarfaraz Khan (20 lakh) and Manish Pandey (Rs 2.40 crore)#IPLAuction — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 22, 2023

A CSK official told Cricbuzz, "We would not consider releasing Stokes if he could be available because he is a big match player, and we hold him in the highest regard. But if he can't make it to the season, we will have blocked Rs 16 crore with which we could acquire some quality players."

The same report also said that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) may release new Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson. He was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for a sum of Rs 10 crore. But last year, Ferguson was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are likely to release him this year.

KKR are also releasing their ace all-rounder Andre Russell, if the buzz oon the social media is to be believed.

DC to release Pandey, Sarfaraz

Delhi Capitals are likely to release Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey to increase their wallet. Pandey was bought for Rs 2.40 crore and Sarfaraz for Rs 20 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore may too release one of their main players, Harshal Patel.