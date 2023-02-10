'Everyone Thought...', Wasim Jaffer Trolls Australians With Hilarious Meme While Praisng Rohit Sharma's Century

The Day 2 of the first Test against India was another tough day in the field for the visiting Australians as they were reducted to mere spectators to brilliant knocks from Rohit Sharma and then Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel later in the day. Rohit struck 120 to ensure India's strong position in the Test was unaffected. There were difficult moments in second session when home team lost two quick wickets in form of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. But with Rohit batting well, things did not completely went out of control. Rohit's knock was filled with beautiful shots. He drove, pulled, flicked equally well. His innings included 15 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who knows a thing of two about opening the innings in Test matches, was all praise for Rohit. Jaffer came up with a hilarious way to praise Rohit while also taking potshots at the Aussies.

Everyone thought pitch was spitting cobras but as always, Rohit made it look like a belt-er. Batted @ImRo45 __ #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/ZyP6Rn8aeY February 10, 2023

It was not just a Rohit Sharma day as Jadeja and Axar too made merry in the third and last session. Both struck fifties and remained unbeaten by the time umpires called it stumps. Jadeja continued his good show in the match. Not to forget, he is playing an international game after a gap of 6 months as he was out due to injury in his knee. He was operated on his knee last year and then served a rehab period post which he made a comeback.

Comebacks are not very easy at this level but Jadeja bowled in the first innings as if he had never left. He picked up a five-wicket haul, helping India bowl Australia out for a mere 177. He then came out to bat and struck 66 runs before stumps on Day 2. Jadeja could enter history books in the second innings if he picks up 3 more wickets as then he will reach the landmark of 250 Test wickets.