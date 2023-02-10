Watch: Rohit Sharma Calls Steve Smith 'CRAZY', Video Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma got the Border-Gavaskar series off to a fantastic start with a breathtaking century in the 1st Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. This was his 9th Test century and also marked his first as captain in the five-day format of the game. With this feat, he etched his name in history as the first Indian captain to score a hundred in all three formats of the game, joining an elite list of only four players worldwide including Babar Azam, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Faf du Plessis.

During his memorable innings, a humorous moment was captured by the stump mic when Rohit shared his thoughts on Steve Smith with his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja. After Smith received the ball in the outfield, Rohit, wary of his throwing abilities, quickly prevented Jadeja from taking a second run, saying "Yeh pagal hai thoda, sach me" (He's a bit crazy, seriously), which quickly spread on social media.

This event took place in the 77th over of the Australian innings when Marnus Labuschagne was bowling. At that time, Rohit was batting at 115 and Jadeja was on 7 runs as a new batsman.

Earlier in the day, Rohit narrowly escaped a run-out attempt following a mix-up with former captain Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper made a desperate dive to save himself. Despite his best efforts, Rohit was eventually dismissed by Australian captain Pat Cummins just after the new ball was taken. He made 120 runs in 212 balls. India ended the day with 321-7, leading by 144 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are both undefeated at the crease, having made half-centuries and putting up a 81-run partnership.