Suryakumar Yadav moves past PAK captain Babar Azam in latest ICC T20 batters rankings, check more here

Suryakumar Yadav has been repeaing dividends of his hardwork on the cricket field with one good score after the other in T20Is. The India No 4 played another fine innings vs Australia in the 1st T20I and he has been rewarded instantly for his effort, with a jump in the latest ICC T20 batters rankings. Suryakumar is now at the the third spot in the latest rankings, going past Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Yadav smashed a quickfire 46 off just 25 balls during India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the opening match of their three-game series at Mohali on Tuesday. The knock included 2 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock has helped him to close in on Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the T20I batter's chart. The right-hander dethroned Babar from the third spot, with Rizwan now just 45 rating points ahead of of him.

Rizwan hit a half-century in Pakistan's loss to England in Karachi on Tuesday and maintains a narrow advantage at the top of the rankings with a career-high total of 825 rating points.

South Africa's Aiden Markram (792 rating points) is in the second position ahead of Yadav (780). Babar dropped to fourth in the latest rankings following his below par Asia Cup and a 31 against England in the series opener. England's Dawid Malan (725) and Australia skipper Aaron Finch (715) complete the top 6. Besides Yadav, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya jumped 22 places to 65th overall following his superb 71 not out against Australia, while team-mate Axar Patel shot up 24 spots to 33rd in the list for bowlers after he collected three wickets on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav has 5 more matches to go before he heads to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia set to take place in October and November. Surya will play 2 more games vs Australia before the Men in Blue play 3 more T20Is vs South Africaat home to prepare for the showpiece event. India alo play 3 ODIs vs South Africa at home, but don't expect the T20 World Cup-bound players to feature in the series.